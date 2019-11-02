PREP PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis
Saturday’s championships
(At Burlington Tennis Center)
Class 3-A: Charlotte Catholic 5, Wilmington New Hanover 1
Class 1-A: Pine Lake Prep 7, Franklin Academy 2
Class 4-A: Cary Green Hope 5, Cornelius Hough 2
Class 2-A: Hendersonville 5, N.C. Science and Math 4
NCHSAA volleyball
(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3, West Forsyth 0
Class 1-A West
East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0
Semifinals
(Area team, must be played by Tuesday)
Class 1-A West
No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (24-3) at No. 2 East Surry (27-2), Tue., 6 p.m.
