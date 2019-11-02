PREP PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

Saturday’s championships

(At Burlington Tennis Center)

Class 3-A: Charlotte Catholic 5, Wilmington New Hanover 1

Class 1-A: Pine Lake Prep 7, Franklin Academy 2

Class 4-A: Cary Green Hope 5, Cornelius Hough 2

Class 2-A: Hendersonville 5, N.C. Science and Math 4

NCHSAA volleyball

(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3, West Forsyth 0

Class 1-A West

East Surry 3, Community School of Davidson 0

Semifinals

(Area team, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 1-A West

No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (24-3) at No. 2 East Surry (27-2), Tue., 6 p.m.

