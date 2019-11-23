Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic
Pepsi Bracket
(At Atkins)
First round
(Saturday's games)
West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44
East Forsyth 53, Mount Tabor 48
Forbush 63, W-S Christian 54
Glenn 61, Reagan 16
Semifinals
(Monday's games)
No. 1 West Forsyth vs. No. 4 East Forsyth, 6:30
No. 3 Forbush vs. No. 2 Glenn, 8 p.m.
Championship
(Wednesday)
Semifinals winners, 6:30
Consolations
(Tuesday's games)
No. 8 West Stokes vs. No. 5 Mount Tabor, 5 p.m.
No. 6 W-S Christian vs. No. 7 Reagan, 6:30
Consolations
(Wednesday's games)
Seventh place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, 12:30
Third place, 3:30
Champion Bracket
(At Glenn and Atkins)
First round
(Saturday's game, at Glenn)
W-S Prep 52, North Wilkes 48
Walkertown 58, Reynolds 36
Parkland 64, Carver 16
Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23
Semifinals
(Monday's games)
No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 5 Walkertown, 6:30
No. 6 W-S Prep vs. No. 2 Atkins, 8 pm.
Championship
(Wednesday's games, At Atkins)
Semifinals winners, 5 p.m.
Consolations
(Tuesday's games)
No. 8 Carver vs. No. 4 Reynolds, 5 p.m. (At Glenn)
No. 3 North Wilkes vs. No. 7 North Forsyth, 6:30 (At Atkins)
Consolations
(Wednesday's games)
Seventh place, 5 p.m. (At Glenn)
Fifth place, 6:30 (At Glenn)
Consolation
(Wednesday's game)
Third place, 2 p.m.
