Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic

Pepsi Bracket

(At Atkins)

First round

(Saturday's games)

West Forsyth 51, West Stokes 44

East Forsyth 53, Mount Tabor 48

Forbush 63, W-S Christian 54

Glenn 61, Reagan 16

Semifinals

(Monday's games)

No. 1 West Forsyth vs. No. 4 East Forsyth, 6:30

No. 3 Forbush vs. No. 2 Glenn, 8 p.m.

Championship

(Wednesday)

Semifinals winners, 6:30

Consolations

(Tuesday's games)

No. 8 West Stokes vs. No. 5 Mount Tabor, 5 p.m.

No. 6 W-S Christian vs. No. 7 Reagan, 6:30

Consolations

(Wednesday's games)

Seventh place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, 12:30

Third place, 3:30

Champion Bracket

(At Glenn and Atkins)

First round

(Saturday's game, at Glenn)

W-S Prep 52, North Wilkes 48

Walkertown 58, Reynolds 36

Parkland 64, Carver 16

Atkins 32, North Forsyth 23

Semifinals

(Monday's games)

No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 5 Walkertown, 6:30

No. 6 W-S Prep vs. No. 2 Atkins, 8 pm.

Championship

(Wednesday's games, At Atkins)

Semifinals winners, 5 p.m.

Consolations

(Tuesday's games)

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 4 Reynolds, 5 p.m. (At Glenn)

No. 3 North Wilkes vs. No. 7 North Forsyth, 6:30 (At Atkins)

Consolations

(Wednesday's games)

Seventh place, 5 p.m. (At Glenn)

Fifth place, 6:30 (At Glenn)

Consolation

(Wednesday's game)

Third place, 2 p.m.

