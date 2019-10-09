Salisbury travels to Midway to take on Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies have already topped their record from last year — the inaugural varsity season for Oak Grove football following the school's opening in August 2017. The team, which finished 5-6 last season, earned its sixth straight win in a 50-6 rout of South Davidson on Oct. 4.
Aiden Shewcow, a junior running back with a scholarship offer from Charlotte, rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns in that game.
Salisbury defeated Central Davidson on Oct. 4 — the Spartans' first conference loss of the season. Mike McLean, the Hornets' junior running back, ran for a 37-yard touchdown with just over 1:30 remaining in the 10-0 win.
