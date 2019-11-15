Chase Rorie returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and No. 8 seed Parkland hung on to defeat No. 9 seed Alexander Central 38-34 in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs on Friday night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Rorie raced past the first line of defenders, broke into the clear at midfield and outraced one last defender down the left side to put the Mustangs ahead for good.
Alexander Central, led by Steven Montgomery’s 309 yards rushing and four touchdowns, answered with a length-of-the-field drive of its own. A.J. Miller scored on an 18-yard run, but the play was called back when Montgomery was whistled for a chop block. Three plays later, the Mustangs took over on downs and ran out the clock.
Parkland will travel to top-seeded Matthews Weddington for a second-round game next Friday night.
“I felt like I was going to get the ball (on the kickoff return), I saw an open hole and broke through and ran like a dog was chasing me,” said Rorie. “I just hauled (butt) as fast as I could downfield. I knew I could (get by that last defender) with my speed, so I just kept on running.”
Montgomery was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cougars (8-4). His 309 yards rushing came on 26 carries. He had an especially big first half, with 228 yard rushing on 13 carries.
Quarterback Camian Shell led the Parkland offense with three touchdown passes.
Montgomery also had a 28-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty late in the third quarter. On the next play, Rorie intercepted a pass thrown by quarterback Lance Justice of the Cougars. Eight plays later, Shell connected with Jaylen Elliott for an 11-yard touchdown pass to put the Mustangs ahead 30-28 for their first lead of the night.
Alexander Central responded with another long scoring drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by Montgomery to give the Cougars a 34-30 lead. Montgomery’s other scores came on runs of 30, 62 and 80 yards.
“That was just a great high school football game,” said Laymarr Marshall, the first-year coach of the Mustangs. “Alexander Central has a really good football team and it was kind of a clash of styles tonight (Parkland’s passing vs. Alexander Central’s running) that developed into a shootout. I am sure it was nerve-wracking to be a fan on either side, but we’re just glad to come out on top.”
Marshall pointed to the performance of Rorie as one of the keys to the win.
“In a lot of ways Chase Rorie is the heart and soul of our football team,” he said. “He never comes off the field — offense, defense, special teams. He is in incredible shape. He is a soldier who has made so many big plays for this team over the course of the season.”
Marshall said he knows it will a big challenge to face a team the caliber of Weddington next week, but he plans to at least celebrate this one for a little while.
“Every win is precious.” he said. “We don’t take any of them for granted so I want our kids to enjoy this win this weekend and as coaches we will enjoy it tonight and tomorrow we will go to work getting ready for Weddington.”
Parkland scored three times in the second quarter — a 2-yard run by Rorie, a 4-yard pass from Shell to Denoris Wardlow and 6-yard run by Jaquan Kelly. The first score for the Mustangs came on a 50-yard pass from Shell to Chris Joines.
Parkland went for 2-point conversions after all six of its touchdowns. The Mustangs were successful only once, when C.J. Banner ran it in after Rorie’s long kickoff return. Oscar Lopez converted on his first five extra-point attempts for the Cougars, who came up short when they went for the 2-point conversion after their final touchdown.
Parkland 38, Alexander Central 34
Alexander Cent. 21 7 6 0 — 34
Parkland 6 18 0 14 — 38
AC — Steven Montgomery, 30 run (Oscar Lopez kick)
Park — Chris Joines, 50 pass from Camian Shell (pass failed)
AC — Montgomery, 62 run (Lopez kick)
AC — Montgomery, 80 run (Lopez kick)
Park — Chase Rorie, 2 run (pass failed)
Park — Dennis Wardlow, 48 pass from Shell (pass failed)
AC — Blake Martin, 20 pass from Lance Justice (Lopez kick)
Park — Jaquan Kelly, 6 run (run failed)
Park — Jaylen Elliott, 11 pass from Shell (run failed)
AC — Montgomery, 14 run (pass failed)
Park — Rorie, 88 kickoff return (C.J. Banner run)
Records: Alexander Central (8-4), Parkland (8-3)
