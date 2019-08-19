ReynoldsPrep

Reynolds' Tobias Johnson (17) had seven receiving touchdowns last season for the Demons.

Coach: Pat Crowley

2018 record: 5-7 (2-3 Central Piedmont 4-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff performance: First round (48-22 loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge)

Standout returners: Caden Davis, QB (440 yards passing, 6 touchdowns, 140 yards rushing); Tobias Johnson, WR (666 yards passing, 7 touchdowns); Jeremiah Williams, OT/DT (35 tackles, 7 tackles for losses, 1 sack)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at Southwest Guilford

Aug. 30: at Orange County

Sept. 6: vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest

Sept. 13: vs. Mount Tabor

Sept. 20: at North Forsyth

Oct. 4: vs. High Point Central

Oct. 11: at Davie County

Oct. 18: vs. Reagan

Oct. 25: vs. West Forsyth

Nov. 1: at Glenn

Nov. 8: vs. East Forsyth

