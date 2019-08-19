Coach: Pat Crowley
2018 record: 5-7 (2-3 Central Piedmont 4-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff performance: First round (48-22 loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge)
Standout returners: Caden Davis, QB (440 yards passing, 6 touchdowns, 140 yards rushing); Tobias Johnson, WR (666 yards passing, 7 touchdowns); Jeremiah Williams, OT/DT (35 tackles, 7 tackles for losses, 1 sack)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at Southwest Guilford
Aug. 30: at Orange County
Sept. 6: vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest
Sept. 13: vs. Mount Tabor
Sept. 20: at North Forsyth
Oct. 4: vs. High Point Central
Oct. 11: at Davie County
Oct. 18: vs. Reagan
Oct. 25: vs. West Forsyth
Nov. 1: at Glenn
Nov. 8: vs. East Forsyth