Slow starts and fast finishes have been a theme for the Reynolds basketball team this season.
That pattern continued Wednesday night.
Reynolds recovered from a lackluster first half and dominated visiting Davie County in the final two quarters on the way to a 77-61 win a in Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle.
It was the second game in the past 24 hours for both teams. This game was originally scheduled for last Friday night but was postponed when the Davie County school system postponed all after-school activities when it began to snow Friday afternoon.
"That's just been the way we have been all year long," said Billy Martin, coach of the Demons. "We get off to a slow start and then we come back. The one thing I have talked to the team about is to try and play consistent basketball for 32 minutes. I thought in the first half Davie outworked us and I told our team (at halftime) that we needed to meet their challenge."
Reynolds (12-8, 6-1) led 15-14 after the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime before unleashing its fast-break attack to overwhelm Davie (12-8, 3-4) in the final two quarters. The win keeps the Demons all alone in first place in the conference standings.
Jaben Mars was the leading scorer for Reynolds with 27 points and Tyreik Leach added 25. Za'Haree Maddox led Davie with 26 points, James Reid had 11 and Brooks Johnson 10.
The season has been a strange one for Reynolds. It got off to a slow start against a tough schedule, losing to 2-A Atkins, 1-A Winston-Salem Prep and getting swept by its two biggest rivals, Mount Tabor and Parkland. Both Parkland losses were by a single point. However, the Demons have rebounded to win eight of their last nine, with their only loss to league opponent Glenn.
"That schedule was not easy when you have to play the Mount Tabor and the Parklands, Vance, a good North Forsyth team and Atkins," said Martin. "I challenged these guys (with a difficult schedule) so that hopefully it would help us come conference time."
Martin says it has worked just like he wanted it to.
"We have been in tough situations throughout the year and now we should know how to handle that," he said. "And we are playing better, too. I just think the chemistry has gotten better, the kids are buying in and we are playing team ball. And on the defensive end, we're getting stops when we have to."
Leach scored on a steal and a driving layup to give the Demons a 61-51 lead at the three-minute mark and they remained firmly in control the rest of the night with accurate foul shooting."
"The first half they were getting all the 50-50 balls," Leach said. "We were just being lazy on defense. The second half we picked it up and came together as a team. Coach talked at halftime about what we needed to fix on offense and defense and we just went out there and did it."
Leach agreed with his coach that the first half of the season left much to be desired.
"We started off slow, losing a lot of close games," he said. "Then we started picking it up. And now we have come together as a team."
So just how good is this Reynolds team?
"I think we can win the conference and go deep in the playoffs like we did last year," he said.
Davie;14;9;20;18;—;61
Reynolds;15;9;22;31;—;77
Davie: Brooks Johnson 10, Za'Haree Maddox 26, Hudson 3, James 2, James Reid 11, Smith 2, Redmon 2, King 5
Reynolds: Tyreik Leach 25, Caden Davis 11, Tobias Johnson 10, Jaben Mars 27, Lumpkin 4
Records: Davie 12-8 (3-4), Reynolds 12-8 (6-1)
