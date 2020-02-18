Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Reynolds junior guard Caden Davis (10) is fouled by West Forsyth senior center KJ Crenshaw (5) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Reagan High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reynolds Demons defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 67-53. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200219w_spt_westfo
West Forsyth junior guard Jake Hill (12) collides with Reynolds junior Ahmon Lumpkins (23) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Reagan High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reynolds Demons defeated the West Forsyth Titans, 67-53. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200219w_spt_westfo
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Reynolds’ Henry Hubbard (22) and Ahmon Lumpkins (23) pressure Bralen Morris of West Forsyth in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinal, at Reagan High School.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Reynolds junior guard Tyreik Leach (3) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game against West Forsyth.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
PFAFFTOWN — This was a goal — one of three — that Coach Billy Martin said he set for the top-seeded Reynolds basketball team this season. And now Martin and his Demons crossed it off their list.
Reynolds, just a week removed from winning its first conference title in more than a decade, defeated No. 4 West Forsyth 67-53 in the Central Piedmont 4-A tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Reagan High School. Tyreik Leach led the Demons with a game-high 25 points, with Tobias Johnson pitching in 17 and Caden Davis adding 16.
The win propelled the Demons (16-8) to the tournament championship game on Friday — their third straight appearance, having won the past two finals games. Reynolds will face the winner of No. 3 Davie County and No. 2 Glenn, which tips off tonight at Reagan.
A win in the finals would accomplish a second goal for the Demons; the first was a victory over Glenn on Feb. 11 to win their first conference title since 2006-07. Hope for an NCHSAA Class 4-A championship run is in the cards as well.
"It's big for our team," Martin said. "That was another one of our goals. And now we're back in it, so let's see what we can do on Friday."
The game with the Titans (6-20) was close through much of the first half. West Forsyth took its final lead of the night with 4:24 remaining in the half— a Jerron Scott backet gave the Titans a 22-21 lead.
But Reynolds pulled away going into the break. Johnson's basket with 4:08 remaining sparked an 11-0 run for the Demons. Reynolds went into halftime ahead 34-24.
Martin said the Demons needed to improve on playing a complete game, characterizing the season as full of "peaks and valleys." Johnson said there's still work to be done.
"We still have some room for improvement," Johnson said. "As long as we keep playing, it's going to come together. We're just going to go into practice tomorrow and improve."
Glenn 88, Reynolds 23: Coach Melvin Heggie said, at this stage of the season, the top-seeded Glenn girls basketball needed to remain "sharp." It was, as the Bobcats (22-1) advanced to the Central Piedmont 4-A tournament championship game on Friday at Reagan.
Iycez Adams led Glenn with a game-high 18 points — one of four players to score in double figures for the team. The Bobcats pulled ahead of the fifth-seeded Demons (8-17) on a free throw from Adams less than two minutes into the game — one of 27 points, 12 from Adams, that Glenn scored in the first quarter.
The Bobcats move on to play the winner of No. 2 East Forsyth against No. 3 West Forsyth, which play tonight.
"At this point, we're in the conference tournament," Heggie said. "We talked about this yesterday. You know, after this week, you're mountain climbing without a rope.
"You have to stay sharp. We've got to stay locked in."
Reynolds 67 West Forsyth 53
West Forsyth;12;12;19;10;—;53
Reynolds;16;20;12;19;—;67
West Forsyth: C.J. Smith 19, Bralen Morris 15, Jake Hill 9, Parker Nelson 6, Jerron Scott 4.
Reynolds: Tyreik Leach 25, Tobias Johnson 17, Caden Davis 16, Jaben Mars 6, Ahmon Lumpkins 3.
