This is a nonconference game between two struggling teams.
Quarterback Caden Davis of Reynolds has been the offensive stalwart. He's 56-of-120 passing for 704 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also rushed for 167 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns.
The Vikings are coached by first-year coach Jay Blair, who was an assistant under Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds the past four seasons. Blair also played Reynolds and graduated in 1998. The Vikings have been outscored 104-18.
Reynolds defeated North Forsyth 41-6 last year at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
