Reynolds quarterback Caden Davis (7) prepares to pass on Oct. 4 against High Point Central.

Reynolds has won two straight games ahead of its conference opener against Davie County in Mocksville.

The Demons slipped past winless High Point Central 26-21 last week; junior quarterback Caden Davis threw three touchdown passes and finished the game with 218 yards.

It was Davis' second straight game passing for more than 200 yards; the first came in a 29-6 win over North Forsyth. Davis had 233 passing yards against the Vikings and connected with Antonio Yates, a junior, for two touchdowns.

Davie County has lost three straight games, the most recent coming in a 43-40 loss Oct. 4 to Kannapolis Brown at War Eagle Stadium. Quarterback Nate Hampton, rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, passed for 388 yards and four touchdowns with an interception against the Wonders.

According to MaxPreps, Hampton, a junior, is ranked ninth among passing leaders across all classifications in North Carolina with 1,584 passing yards in six games this season.

