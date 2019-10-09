Reynolds has won two straight games ahead of its conference opener against Davie County in Mocksville.
The Demons slipped past winless High Point Central 26-21 last week; junior quarterback Caden Davis threw three touchdown passes and finished the game with 218 yards.
It was Davis' second straight game passing for more than 200 yards; the first came in a 29-6 win over North Forsyth. Davis had 233 passing yards against the Vikings and connected with Antonio Yates, a junior, for two touchdowns.
Davie County has lost three straight games, the most recent coming in a 43-40 loss Oct. 4 to Kannapolis Brown at War Eagle Stadium. Quarterback Nate Hampton, rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, passed for 388 yards and four touchdowns with an interception against the Wonders.
According to MaxPreps, Hampton, a junior, is ranked ninth among passing leaders across all classifications in North Carolina with 1,584 passing yards in six games this season.
