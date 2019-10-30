Glenn Parkland Football (copy)

Devin Flowers (9) and Davionta Moses (35) of Glenn try to make a block while Chase Rorie (2) of Parkland punts in the second quarter in September. 

Struggling Reynolds comes to Marty Stanley Stadium in Kernersville to play Glenn.

Glenn, because of its schedule, appears to be in control of things in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The Bobcats have wins against Davie County and Reagan and, after playing Reynolds this week, will play host to West Forsyth next week in the last game of the regular season.

In addition to having a stingy defense, quarterback Camden Coleman of Glenn was 19 of 30 for 140 passing yards last week at Davie, and running back Monterious Godfrey rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments