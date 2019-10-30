Struggling Reynolds comes to Marty Stanley Stadium in Kernersville to play Glenn.
Glenn, because of its schedule, appears to be in control of things in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The Bobcats have wins against Davie County and Reagan and, after playing Reynolds this week, will play host to West Forsyth next week in the last game of the regular season.
In addition to having a stingy defense, quarterback Camden Coleman of Glenn was 19 of 30 for 140 passing yards last week at Davie, and running back Monterious Godfrey rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.