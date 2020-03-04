nchsaa_logo
Start times and pairings have been announced for N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball regional finals on Saturday.

West

Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne

Noon: Class 4-A boys, Charlotte Olympic vs. North Mecklenburg

2:15 p.m.: Class 2-A boys, Shelby vs. Marshville Forest Hills

4:30 p.m.: Class 3-A girls, Southeast Guilford vs. Morganton Freedom

6:45 p.m.: Class 3-A boys, Gastonia Hunter Huss vs. Morganton Freedom

Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Community College

Noon: Class 2-A girls, Newton-Conover vs. Forbush or Salisbury

2:15 p.m.: Class 1-A girls, Mitchell or Alleghany vs. Murphy

4:30 p.m.: Class 1-A boys, Winston-Salem Prep vs. Chatham Charter

6:45 p.m.: Class 4-A girls, Charlotte Vance vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek

East

Minges Coliseum, East Carolina

Noon: Class 1-A boys, Henderson Collegiate vs. North Edgecombe

2 p.m.: Class 1-A girls, Bishop McGuinness vs. Weldon

4 p.m.: Class 2-A girls, Kinston vs. Farmville Central

6 p.m.: Class 2-A boys, Reidsville or South Granville vs. Farmville Central

Capel Arena, Fayetteville State

Noon: Class 4-A Lumberton vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest

2 p.m.: Class 3-A girls, Jacksonville vs. Fayetteville E.E. Smith

4 p.m.: Class 4-A girls, Raleigh Millbrook vs. Southeast Raleigh

6 p.m.: Class 3-A boys, Pittsboro Northwood vs. Fayetteville Westover

