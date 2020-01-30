Reece Alexander is piecing it all together — finally. The 16-year-old junior on the Reagan girls swimming team has waited a while to experience "one of the best seasons" in the pool.
And plenty has occurred in just a few months.
Alexander verbally committed to East Carolina on Jan. 15, fulfilling a goal she's eyed since age 8 or 9 of pursuing a college career. It was the perfect fit, she said — an in-state program where she could become a contributor, where her name wouldn't simply be buried on a roster.
More than a month earlier, Alexander had a solid performance at the 27th annual YOTA-Arena Capital Classic in Cary. Competing with the Riptyde, a club team out of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina with which she has competed since sixth grade, she even won the 100-yard butterfly during that meet in early December with a time of 55.19 seconds. That earned Alexander a qualifying time for the Speedo Winter Juniors.
And then came her integral role in the Central Piedmont 4-A swimming and diving championships — a special moment for Alexander in her three-year career with Reagan – on Jan. 17. She had first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard fly, along with roles on the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays, to contribute to the Raiders girls claiming their 15th straight conference title. Reagan amassed a team score of 441 points, ahead of Reynolds in second with 305.
This season has been quite the breakthrough for Alexander, who will compete at the Class 4-A West Regional on Saturday at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte. She said her performances stalled when she left Jefferson Middle School and arrived at Reagan in 2017.
"Freshman and sophomore year was really hard because I was kind of down on myself," Alexander said. "I really just wanted to get better, and I really didn't see much improvement.
"It helped me. I think I needed to go through that — like, I worked hard even when I wasn't swimming fast. And now, it's fun to see the improvements. Hard work does pay off. It just takes time."
That plateau even affected Alexander's 100-yard fly , the event she calls her best. She said, during that two-year span, times ranged from 56.7 to 57.1 seconds. Alexander's 200-yard freestyle stretched from a 1:55.7 to 1:56.5 from eighth grade to sophomore year.
Alexander even saw a dip in performances at the Class 4-A championship in the 100-yard fly. As a freshman during the 2017-18 season, she finished sixth with a time of 56.70. The following year, she placed 13th in the consolation final, a half-second slower.
Bob Jennings, a coach with the Riptyde, helped her forge a new mindset approaching her junior season. She called Coach Ryan Michel a mentor as well. Alexander pointed to an instance at the Class 4-A championship last season, when Michel gave her a hug — a comforting gesture, after a disappointing performance.
"Just have a positive attitude," Alexander said, recalling a conversation with Jennings. "He said take all my times from freshman and sophomore year, and forget about it.
"He said, 'This is a new start. Just have fun with it.' And, sure enough, it paid off. I just had a lot of fun and didn't put any pressure on myself."
Alexander said she began utilizing a personal trainer in August. Michel's weight training sessions helped as well. Both aided in her improvement.
Michel said via text that Alexander hopes to break a school-record time of 1:52.44 in the 200-yard freestyle set in 2011 by Lillian Gordy, along with Alexandra Marshall's 55:93 benchmark in the 100-yard fly from 2013. According to regional psych sheets, in which 13 of the Reagan girls team's 15 swimmers are set to compete along with four divers, she's seeded second in both events. Alexander will also appear in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.
That slump has passed. Alexander just looks to improve — and enjoy every moment of it.
"Swimming is tough, mentally and physically," Alexander said. "Especially when you're dropping time, it makes you want to work even harder.
"But, you know, I love my team and I want to just keep pushing myself harder and harder."
