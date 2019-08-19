Coach: Josh McGee
2018 record: 8-5 (2-3 Central Piedmont 4-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoff performance: Second round (49-7 loss to Richmond County)
Standout returners: Gabriel Hollingsworth, QB (1,413 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, 1,103 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns); D.J. Moyer, RB/CB (928 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns); Trevor Willard, DE (109 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 21 sacks);
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at Mount Tabor
Aug. 30: vs. North Forsyth
Sept. 6: vs. Watauga
Sept. 20: at Hickory
Sept. 27: vs. Parkland
Oct. 4: at Northwest Guilford
Oct. 11: vs. Glenn
Oct. 18: at Reynolds
Oct. 25: vs. East Forsyth
Nov. 1: at West Forsyth
Nov. 8: at Davie County