Reagan High Point Central Football

Reagan's D.J. Moyer was close to a 1,000-yard season as a running back for the Raiders in 2018.

Coach: Josh McGee

2018 record: 8-5 (2-3 Central Piedmont 4-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoff performance: Second round (49-7 loss to Richmond County)

Standout returners: Gabriel Hollingsworth, QB (1,413 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, 1,103 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns); D.J. Moyer, RB/CB (928 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns); Trevor Willard, DE (109 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 21 sacks);

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at Mount Tabor

Aug. 30: vs. North Forsyth

Sept. 6: vs. Watauga

Sept. 20: at Hickory

Sept. 27: vs. Parkland

Oct. 4: at Northwest Guilford

Oct. 11: vs. Glenn

Oct. 18: at Reynolds

Oct. 25: vs. East Forsyth

Nov. 1: at West Forsyth

Nov. 8: at Davie County

