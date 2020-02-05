PFAFFTOWN — Two black hats sat forward-facing in front of Trevor Willard.
That piece of headwear to the left was affixed with a moss green American flag. To the right, gold stitching adorned its front — even visible from a few yards away. Willard, a 6-foot-5 and 230-pound defensive end with the Reagan football team, admittedly never previously considered a path through life that included a military career.
Yet early Wednesday morning, there he was sitting behind a table draped with a black cloth. A dull gold logo, facing a small crowd gathering in the auditorium at Reagan High School, read "Army West Point" in a bold, stencil lettering with white trim.
Willard, one of four former standouts with the Raiders participating in a National Signing Day ceremony, signed with Army. The 18-year-old senior racked up eight Division I offers, including N.C. A&T and Southern Mississippi, before he made a verbal commitment to the Black Knights on Jan. 26.
A draw to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., began with a call from Kevin Lewis, the defensive line coach at Army. Willard, recruited as an outside linebacker and defensive end, was extended an offer in May just before the start of his senior season. Five years of military service after graduation certainly hadn't been on his radar, but Willard was attracted to the "structure" and "order."
"You know, I was blown away," said Willard, who is the first player from Reagan to sign with a service academy since the football program began in 2005. "I'm speechless. I just loved the place."
The decision was one Willard weighed with help — a military background ran through his family. His uncles, John Matthew Kostur, a lieutenant colonel at Fort Gordon in Georgia, along with Greg Kostur, now a pediatrician, both graduated from The Citadel.
Willard's mother, Katie Keleman, said her son's grandfather, John Kostur, served during the Vietnam War. Willard received calls from all three about his choice. Even when he posted an announcement via Twitter about his commitment to the Black Knights, Steve Keaton, an assistant with the Raiders, replied with a faded photo from his days in the Army.
Willard's father, Dirk, said the potential for a life after a college career — a dream he's kept the last 12 years stretching back to his youth football years as a defensive end in New Jersey, Florida and with the South Fork Panthers in Winston-Salem — was ultimately the tipping point.
"My favorite thing that I told him is, 'Son, you can struggle for a couple years and learn the conditioning down there and the program down there, or you can come out with a degree — that we know that nowadays everybody has a degree — and struggle the rest of your life,'" Dirk said.
And he's come along way since an eighth-grade handshake with Coach Josh McGee of Reagan in spring 2016. Now he's the all-time sacks leader with 35 his senior season with the Raiders. According to Willard, he weighed roughly 160 pounds then. "Slim" was the nickname McGee even threw out during his signing ceremony introduction.
Willard's 21-year-old brother, Tristan, a personal trainer, played a key role in the offseasons. A "mainly clean" diet plan helped him jump to 215 pounds as a junior — of course, another 15 pounds the next season. The realization that he couldn't take on a 300-pound lineman came after his freshman year, Willard joked.
"I remember that first time I met him he came over and said, 'Hello,'" McGee said. "Right then, you could just tell he's not your average eighth-grader, just not your average kid — very firm handshake, could look you in the eye.
"... When you're in this field of business and you meet kids all the time, you can always tell when there are some that are just a little bit different. The maturity level, the way he carried himself, the way he approached work and that's why he's in the position he is today."
Willard will soon get the best of both worlds — and answer a call to serve.
"You know, I get to play big-time football. Also, I get the academics," Willard said. "It'll set me up for life. Like I said in my speech, it's unmatched.
"I do my years — maybe I'll stay in, maybe I won't — I know I'll be set up for life. It's a brotherhood you just can't beat."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.