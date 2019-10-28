Anna Howerton is in position to bring an NCHSAA Class 4-A girls golf championship back to Reagan.
Howerton, a freshman, shot a 1-over 73 on Monday and is tied for third with Lauren Martin of Mooresville after the first round of the Class 4-A championship at Pinehurst No. 5.
Howerton and Martin are three strokes behind leader Mara Hirtle of Southern Pines Pinecrest. Hirtle shot a 2-under 70 and has a one-stroke lead over teammate Jaclyn Kenzel, who finished the day with a 1-under 71.
Reagan finished the first round in fifth with a 23-over 239. The Raiders trail first-round leader Southern Pines Pinecrest by 15 strokes in the team competition. New Bern is in second at 16-over, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons is third at 17-over, and Cary Green Hope is fourth at 19-over.
The second round of the tournament will start at 8 a.m. today.
Four players from schools in Forsyth County are in the top 10 after the first round. Howerton’s teammate Morgan Ketchum shot a 3-over 75 and is in seventh place. Reynolds’ Becca Connolly and East Forsyth’s Trinity Muthomi are in a six-way tie for eighth after both shot 4-over 76.
In the Class 2-A/1-A championship, Oak Grove shares the first-round lead with Mount Pleasant after teams from both schools shot 47-over 263 at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines.
Hendersonville is in third at 57-over, Ledford is in fourth place at 62-over, and Avery County and West Lincoln are tied for fifth at 72-over.
The Grizzlies have four players in the top 30 after Monday’s round. Sarah Stewart shot the low round for Oak Grove with a 14-over 86; she is tied for 17th.
In the individual championship, both Kristyn Page of West Stokes, Lauren Hackler of Ledford and Ainslee Conrad of West Davidson are part of a six-way tie for 10th at 11-over.
The second round of the Class 2-A/1-A championship starts at 9 a.m. today.
