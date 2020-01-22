Andrew Jones' appearance on the Reagan football team's offensive line has been somewhat brief. However, after a little more than a season on varsity, he'll have a shot at a college career.
Jones, a 6-foot-4 and 255-pound right tackle, has verbally committed to Duke. The junior announced that decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
"I would like to thank my family for always believing in me when I didn't believe in myself," read the post from his account. "I would like to thank my teammates for pushing me everyday in practice. I would like to thank Duke University for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level."
Jones received eight Division I offers — the first extended by Appalachian State in September. Within a five-month stretch, that grew to include Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Georgia State as well.
The offer from Duke came to fruition on Dec. 20. And, according to Coach Josh McGee of Reagan, Jones visited Durham on Saturday.
"You know, his mother went to Duke. His uncle played at Duke. Duke's always been special to him," McGee said. "It's a family thing. And, I think, all along if Duke ever offered they would've been a top candidate for him. You know, when they offered him, it kind of brought tears to his eyes.
"It was just a special day for he and his family. And, when he went on a visit this past weekend, it was one of those things of when you know, you know."
Jones initially appeared on the Raiders' offensive line as a sophomore during the 2018 season. According to McGee, he filled a void at left guard after Jovan Turner, who finished his senior season voted to the Journal's All-Northwest football team in 2019, suffered a broken ankle.
He started the remaining three games, beginning in a loss to rival West Forsyth on Nov. 8. The Raiders finished that season at 8-5 with second-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs — their first postseason run since 2015.
McGee said during the offseason, Jones gained about 35 pounds. He moved to right tackle and ended the 2019 season grading out at 82%, despite missing two games after suffering a sprained ankle in an 8-7 loss to Glenn on Oct. 11. He contributed to a repeat run to the second round of the Class 4-AA playoffs — a 9-4 finish for Reagan.
"He's probably one of the taller (linemen) we've had," McGee said. "But he's probably along one of the lighter ones we've had, as far as weight goes. But the athleticism is second to none.
"You know, I would dare to venture you don't find too many guys in the country that move as well as he does. When you compare him to some of our past linemen, he's far more athletic, I think, than most."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.