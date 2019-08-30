PFAFFTOWN — The suspense in last night’s Reagan-North Forsyth football game lasted 16 seconds. That’s how long it took Gabriel Hollingsworth, the Raiders’ quarterback, to throw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tazhae Woods on the first play from scrimmage that sent Reagan to a 42-0 rout of the visiting Vikings.
Hollingsworth threw two more touchdown passes in the first half, and D. J. Moyer ran for another score as Reagan led by 28-0 at the half and cruised to its second win of the week. The Vikings fell to 0-2.
“That was the best thing they could have called for me,” Hollingsworth said of the first-down play call. “I love throwing it long, and I love throwing it to a national champion track athlete.
“When I threw it, I thought it was gonna be long, but he ran right under it.”
Hollingsworth, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior, finished with eight completions in 18 attempts for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder to Dylan Reed late in the first quarter and a 31-yarder to Woods with 1:26 left in the first half. A 39-yard pass-and-run to Shavon Revel set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Bryson Canty on the Raiders’ first possession of the third quarter, and Revel scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. D.J. Moyer rushed 14 times for 103 yards, and Sanchez Reddin gained 78 yards on 12 carries for Reagan.
Josh McGee, the Raiders’ head coach and a former high school and college quarterback, said there was a purpose behind his opening play call.
“We wanted to try and set the tone,” he said. “We worked on that play all week long. There are a lot of moving parts to that play: good protection, a good throw and a good route, and we got them.”
The only bugaboo for the Raiders was penalties. They committed 15 for 151 yards.
“Playing two games in one week is always tough,” McGee said. “But we’ve gotta clean up our mistakes. We’ve got a long way to go, but I like this team.”
Hollingsworth agreed that beating Mount Tabor on Monday night — last Friday’s game was postponed because of lightning — and turning around and playing on Friday was a chore.
“We’ve got to be more consistent in practice,” he said. “It was a weird week, but we can’t blame it on that. We’ve got to be more consistent.”
Hollingsworth’s 5-yard scoring pass to Reed capped an 8-play, 56-yard drive late in the first quarter highlighted by the quarterback’s 16-yard scramble, a 15-yard pass to Woods and a 21-yard run by Moyer.
North’s only real offensive threat came early in the third quarter when the Vikings went on a 13-play drive, moving from their 20 to a first down at the Reagan 15. But back-to-back holding penalties and delay of game penalty pushed them back to midfield, and quarterback Deshaun Jones threw incomplete on back-to-back plays, forcing a punt.
Reagan responded with a 7-play, 70-yard drive, with Moyer getting the ball on the last four plays, scoring from 7 yards out. Hollingsworth’s 31-yard strike to Woods came with 1:26 to play before the half.
Reagan 42 North Forsyth 0
North Forsyth 0 0 0 0 — 0
Reagan 14 14 7 7 — 42
R — Woods 64 pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
R — Reed 5 pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
R — Moyer 7 run (Hill kick)
R — Woods 31 pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
R — Canty 5 run (Hill kick)
R — Revels 5 run (Hill kick)
