Reagan 62
NW Guilford 15
A recap of Reagan’s 62-15 victory over Northwest Guilford:
Why the Raiders won:
Senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth was able to split the defense with two rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the 1st half extending Reagan’s lead from 21-7 to 35-7. This deflated Northwest Guilford’s confidence in staying in the game on homecoming.
Why the Vikings lost:
Despite forcing three first-half turnovers against the Raiders, Northwest Guilford gave the ball away 4 times itself in the opening half and allowed two very long kick returns in the first minute
The big play
After usually sure-handed Vikings wideout Brandon Thomas muffed a kickoff deep in Northwest territory, Hollingsworth cashed in on the mistake right before the end of the half by sneaking into the end zone, making it 35-7 Reagan.
Three things we learned:
1. Once Reagan got a hold of a game, the Raiders throttled opponents by running the ball downhill in the second half.
2. Reagan’s offensive line opened gaping holes for talented running backs and didn’t miss a beat in pass protection.
3. Northwest Guilford has lost four in a row. Coach Kevin Wallace hopes to regroup his squad before playing host to Page to open Metro 4-A Conference play on Friday.
Records:
Reagan: 6-0
Northwest Guilford: 2-4
Who’s next
Reagan: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Northwest Guilford: Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Reagan 21 14 13 14 — 62
NW Guilford 7 0 8 0 – 15
Reagan D.J. Moyer 7 run (C.J. Hill kick), 1st, 11:06
Reagan Bryson Canty 23 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 9:30
Northwest Guilford Carson Cassetty 20 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 3:59
Reagan Shavon Revel 7 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 3:10
Reagan Gabriel Hollingsworth 8 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:47
Reagan Gabriel Hollingsworth 1 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:05
Reagan — Sanchez Reddin 84 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 10:45
Northwest Guilford Brandon Thomas 66 pass from Micah Salmon (run good), 3rd, 4:03
Reagan Sanchez Reddin 58 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:17
Reagan Bryson Canty 40 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 0:11
Reagan Tazhae Woods 5 run (Hill kick), 4th , 8:50
