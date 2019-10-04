Reagan 62

NW Guilford 15

A recap of Reagan’s 62-15 victory over Northwest Guilford:

Why the Raiders won:

Senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth was able to split the defense with two rushing touchdowns in the final minute of the 1st half extending Reagan’s lead from 21-7 to 35-7. This deflated Northwest Guilford’s confidence in staying in the game on homecoming.

Why the Vikings lost:

Despite forcing three first-half turnovers against the Raiders, Northwest Guilford gave the ball away 4 times itself in the opening half and allowed two very long kick returns in the first minute

The big play

After usually sure-handed Vikings wideout Brandon Thomas muffed a kickoff deep in Northwest territory, Hollingsworth cashed in on the mistake right before the end of the half by sneaking into the end zone, making it 35-7 Reagan.

Three things we learned:

1. Once Reagan got a hold of a game, the Raiders throttled opponents by running the ball downhill in the second half.

2. Reagan’s offensive line opened gaping holes for talented running backs and didn’t miss a beat in pass protection.

3. Northwest Guilford has lost four in a row. Coach Kevin Wallace hopes to regroup his squad before playing host to Page to open Metro 4-A Conference play on Friday.

Records:

Reagan: 6-0

Northwest Guilford: 2-4

Who’s next

Reagan: Glenn, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Northwest Guilford: Page, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Reagan 21 14 13 14 — 62

NW Guilford 7 0 8 0 – 15

Reagan D.J. Moyer 7 run (C.J. Hill kick), 1st, 11:06

Reagan Bryson Canty 23 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 9:30

Northwest Guilford Carson Cassetty 20 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 3:59

Reagan Shavon Revel 7 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 1st, 3:10

Reagan Gabriel Hollingsworth 8 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:47

Reagan Gabriel Hollingsworth 1 run (Hill kick), 2nd, 0:05

Reagan — Sanchez Reddin 84 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 10:45

Northwest Guilford Brandon Thomas 66 pass from Micah Salmon (run good), 3rd, 4:03

Reagan Sanchez Reddin 58 run (kick failed), 3rd, 2:17

Reagan Bryson Canty 40 run (Hill kick), 3rd, 0:11

Reagan Tazhae Woods 5 run (Hill kick), 4th , 8:50

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments