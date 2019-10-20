Coach Jay Allred hasn't talked much about the 2018 season, when the Reagan girls golf program won the team title and Sasha Hayes won the individual championship at the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship.
Reagan's win was just second team title, in any sport, since the high school opened in 2005. The Raiders, however, haven't dwelled on that remarkable run. The focus this season has been on one word, according to Allred.
"I guess, 'Care' was the root word of what I've tried to express this year," Allred said. "You can't care too much — you do, you put stress on yourself. When I say, caring too much about your score.
"So I've tried to base stuff off of that. And, you know when you're looking at your shot, be careful about the shot you're picking. But, once you've decided what you're doing, swing carefree."
Allred's method of teaching his players to remove tension from their golf game has led them this far. On Tuesday morning, Reagan's five-player team — Morgan Ketchum, Anna Howerton, Riley Trout, Kate Sprinkle and Delaney Potts — tees off at the Class 4-A West Regional being held at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance.
Central Piedmont 4-A opponents Davie County, West Forsyth, Reynolds and East Forsyth will compete at the site as well. Six regional matches are scheduled for Monday, and three are scheduled for Tuesday.
The Raiders' success isn't new, but Allred's approach has certainly played a part this season. The Raiders won the conference tournament — their 11th straight victory spanning stints in the Piedmont Triad 3-A and Central Piedmont 4-A — with a team score of 224 at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club on Oct. 14. It was just a stroke from tying the NCHSAA's 18-hole record of 223, which Rockingham County shot in 2017 at Greensboro National Golf Club in the Class 3-A Central regional match.
Ketchum, the Central Piedmont 4-A player of the year, shot 31 on the back nine and finished her round with a 66. According to MaxPreps, her back nine score is among the five lowest nine-hole scores this season in North Carolina.
And Ketchum's hard work, which began in the summer and carried into the season, has paid off. The 16-year-old played in plenty of tournaments, even winning the Carolinas Girls 15 and Under Championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines in July.
"I did a lot of tournaments over the summer," said Ketchum, who has played golf about 10 years. "And the more I do them, the more my nerves get better throughout because I'm able to control them better."
According to Ketchum, the Raiders have been focused on practices this season. She said the team played in more tournaments last year.
And that falls in line with Allred's word — getting his players comfortable with shots — and focusing on little details ahead of the regional match. Allred even brought out the high school golf bag his daughter, Victoria, who won the Raiders' first individual state title in 2011 and was inducted into the Reagan Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, used during her career while the team practiced in September at Maple Chase.
"I had her notebook, and she logged things in her notebook," Allred said, describing the contents of the bag. "And I'd go, '100 three-foot putts in a row.' Flip the page, '100 three-foot putts in a row.' Flip the page.
"And they were like, 'Are you kidding me? She'd do 100 three-foot putts in a row?' You know, that's what it takes and you'll never doubt a three-foot putt."
According to Howerton, Allred's method of approaching match play like it's a practice has helped. This season, the freshman frequently trains with Ketchum at Maple Chase — even hitting balls at the range well after practice has finished for the day.
Howerton and Ketchum both rank in the top 10 for lowest nine-hole averages out of players in North Carolina this season, according to MaxPreps. Leading up to the regional, Howerton has averaged 36.5, with Ketchum at 34.4.
"She's been such a big help with me coming into high school and just kind of being a really big mentor in my golf game by just watching how she practices," Howerton said. "... Just kind of watching her has kind of helped me, as a golfer, learn from her."
And gearing up to tee off at regionals again, Allred referenced a line from the 1967 movie "Cool Hand Luke" to describe the road ahead.
"They just have to get their minds right," Allred said with a laugh. "You know, that's really what it's about.
"It's going to be about focusing on the details."
