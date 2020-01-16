The Reagan baseball team will have a shot to compete on a national stage in its own backyard.
USA Baseball announced in a statement released Tuesday that the Raiders will appear in the National High School Invitational, which is scheduled for April 1-4 in Cary. Reagan is one of 16 high school baseball teams from nine states set to compete at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. The Raiders, who received the organization’s only invitation from North Carolina, will serve as hosts for the single-elimination tournament.
Select games from NHSI will be streamed on USABaseball.com, MLB.com and Facebook Live.
Under Coach Gary Nail, Reagan had its best season in 2019. The Raiders, an eighth seed at the time, advanced to the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Region final series against eventual state champion Mooresville in May. Reagan finished the season at 21-7, having reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Orange Lutheran of Orange, Calif., will return as the defending champion. It will be the Lancers’ sixth appearance in the NHSI’s nine-year history. Orange Lutheran has won the showcase three straight years. Raleigh Green Hope is the only team from North Carolina to reach the championship game, finishing as runner-up in 2018.
The other invited teams are: American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla; American Heritage, Plantation, Fla; Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn; Bob Jones, Madison, Ala; Calvary Christian, Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif; Mount Carmel, Chicago; North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga; Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif; Parkview, Lilburn, Ga; Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa; Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo; St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.