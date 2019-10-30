Davie West Forsyth FB (copy)

West Forsyth running back Zy Dillard finds room to run Oct. 18 in the Titans' 37-34 loss to Davie County.

There's not a lot of love lost between these two teams. This rivalry is enhanced this week with the Titans and Raiders being part of a four-way tie for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A.

Reagan will make the short trip from Pfafftown to Clemmons. The Raiders are coming off an emotional win last week at home against East Forsyth after Shavon Revel caught a late touchdown pass from quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth to win 21-17. Hollingsworth completed 13 of 23 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

West Forsyth hammered Reynolds 53-6 last week at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after losing to Davie County at home the previous week to help set up the four-way tie for first place in the conference. Running back G'mone Wilson led the Titans with 214 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries against the Demons.

Reagan and West Forsyth played each other in consecutive weeks last year. West Forsyth won 21-16 in Pfafftown in the final regular-season game of the 2018 season. The two teams then faced each other the following week in Clemmons in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs. Reagan won 34-20.

