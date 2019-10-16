Both teams will try to bounce back Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after losing their conference openers last week.
Quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth has been an offensive stalwart this season for the Raiders, who have outscored their opponents 262-92. In the first six games of the season, Hollingsworth completed 57 of 104 passes for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he rushed for 462 yards on 46 carries and six touchdowns.
Reynolds gave up 42 points in the second half against Davie. Quarterback Caden Davis of the Demons for 302 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing.
The Demons have been outscored 214-187 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.