Mount Tabor Reagan Football (copy)

Quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth of Reagan has been the offensive catalyst the Raiders this season, throwing for 14 touchdowns and rushing for six more. 

Both teams will try to bounce back Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after losing their conference openers last week.

Quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth has been an offensive stalwart this season for the Raiders, who have outscored their opponents 262-92. In the first six games of the season, Hollingsworth completed 57 of 104 passes for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he rushed for 462 yards on 46 carries and six touchdowns.

Reynolds gave up 42 points in the second half against Davie. Quarterback Caden Davis of the Demons for 302 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing.

The Demons have been outscored 214-187 this season.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments