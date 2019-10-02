Ragsdale will be making a 16-mile trip from Jamestown to Kernersville to play Glenn in a nonconference game at Marty Stanley Stadium. It's a rematch of last year's game that Ragsdale won 34-15 in Jamestown.
The Tigers have been outscored 146-111 this season, including last week's 31-18 home loss against Mount Tabor. Things won't get any easier for Ragsdale when it plays Glenn, which defeated High Point Central 41-0 last week.
The only negative for Glenn in last week's win in High Point was the loss of defensive back Malik Worrell, who sustained a compound fracture of his right leg on what turned into the last play of the game.
