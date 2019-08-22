THURSDAY'S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Central Davidson 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 14 K; Caleigh Hepler 7 A; Taylor Harris 7 A.
Records: Thomasville 1-2.
Glenn 3, Walkertown 2
Scores: Glenn 25-15, Walkertown 26-24, Walkertown 25-14, Glenn 25-14, Glenn 15-13.
Records: Glenn 2-1.
Oak Grove 3, Lexington 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-12, 25-13.
Oak Grove: Grace Manring 12 K, Skylar Reich 10 SP, Dylan Bowman 8 SP, Anna Stevens 20 A.
Records: Oak Grove 2-1, 2-0 CCC.
Bishop McGuinness 3, High Point Central 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.
Bishop McGuinness: J. Johnson 9 K, 9 D; G. Lucindo 14 A; O. Martin 2 B; A. Koliqi 13 D; G. Strader 6 aces, 9 D.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 3-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Wilkes 7, West Wilkes 2
Note: Singles shortened to eight game pro sets due to rain delay.
Singles: Zoey Albert (WW) def. Jordan Schubart 8-3; Sylvia Prevette (EW) def. Elizabeth Minton 8-2; Kaleigh Couch (EW) def. Davis Ritenour 8-3; Brianna Martin (EW) def. Elizabeth Church 8-4; Tristen Blevins (EW) def. Rylea Church 8-2; Kristie Brown (EW) def. Harliegh Walsh 8-0.
Doubles: Albert/Minton (WW) def. Schubart/Martin 8-4; Prevette/Couch (EW) def. Church/Chuch 8-2; Blevins/Brown (EW) def. Ritenour/Walsh 8-0.