Aug. 28 — RONNIE GRUBBS at Bermuda Run GC (East). HOLE: No. 3, 137 yards. CLUB: 8-iron. WITNESSES: Doug Bland, Jeff Hall, Ron Heiter.

Aug. 15 — GEORGE DUNNAGAN at Silo Run GC. HOLE: No. 17. CLUB: 7-iron. WITNESS: Ron Pinnix.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 2, North Davidson 0

Goals: Oak Grove-Noah Baab 2. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 11.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuiness 5, Reynolds 4

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Emelie Patti 8-3; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. Michelle Petrangeli 8-5; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Audrey Nelson 8-0; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Allie Hiersteiner 9-8 (7); Lia Blackard (RJR) def. Charlotte Lassiter 8-4; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Caroline Gregory 8-4.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Patti/Hiersteiner 8-6; Dasher/Lassiter (BM) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-6; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Bermudez/Lourdes Lopez 9-8 (4).

Records: Reynolds 2-1; Bishop McGuinness 1-0.

Reagan 8, Mount Airy 1

Singles: 1. Lauren Oliver (R) def. Meredith Marion 6-1, 6-2; 2. Niya Grant (R) def. Olivia Perkins 6-2, 6-2; 3. Riley Bostian (R) def. Olivia Malone 6-0, 6-3; 4. Amy Johnson (R) def. Anna Kate Tucker 6-4, 6-1; 5. Grace Beach (R) def. Kancie Tate 6-3, 6-1; 6. Julia Stern (R) def. Audrey Marion 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Oliver/Grant (R) def. M. Marion/Malone 8-1; 2. Perkins/Tucker (M) def. Ashley Belnap/Isabella Ross 8-3; 3. Ashleigh Larson/Noor Kazi (R) def. Ashtyn Meyer/Hailey Martin 8-4.

Covenant Day School 5, Greensboro Day School 4

Singles: D. Martin (CDS) def. K. Parr 3-0 Ret; T. Parr (GDS) def. L. Donovan 7-5, 5-4 Ret; M. Strauss (CDS) def. M. Korbus 2-6,6-2,11-9; V. McCue (CDS) def. G. Andersen 3-6,7-5,13-11; C. Doss (GDS) def. D. Ketner 6-1,6-2; M. Cochrane (CDS) def. C. Rainosek 6-0,6-1.

Doubles: D. Martin/M. Strauss (CDS) def. T. Parr/M. Korbus 8-6; G. Andersen/C. Doss (GDS) def. M. Cochrane/V. McCue (CDS) 8-6; H. Robinson/L. Lowe (GDS) def. E. Pikel/C. Huitt 8-4.

CROSS COUNTRY

Norman Trzaskoma Invitational

Girls

Team scores: 1. West Forsyth 36 (1:03:20); 2. Mount Tabor 41 (1:03:26); 3. Reagan 61 (1:06:05); 4. Reynolds 84 (1:08:04); 5. Bishop McGuinness 153 (1:15:01); 6. Atkins 182 (1:17:46); 7. East Forsyth 200 (1:21:32).

Leaders: 1. Frances Whitworth (MT) 11:34.69; 2. Kendall Phillips (WF) 11:58.23; 3. Gwen Parks (R) 12:09.37; 4. Bailey Reutinger(WF) 12:21.92; 5. Eliza Broce (WF) 12:25.26; 6. Sara Pace (MT) 12:31.00; 7. Caroline Echols (RJR) 12:33.12; 8. Sarah Moore (MT) 12:47.66; 9. Jessica Herzog (R) 12:59.39; 10. Hannah Riley (MT) 13:03.41.

Boys

Teams scores: 1. West Forsyth 51 (53:37); 2. Mount Tabor 57 (52:48); 3. Reagan 66 (53:46); 4. Reynolds 96 (54:57); 5. Atkins 98 (54:27); 6. Bishop McGuinness 158 (58:26); 7. Glenn 238 (1:10:32); 8. Walkertown 246 (1:10:32); 9. East Forsyth 252 (1:13:19).

Individual leaders: 1. Ben Armentrout (A) 9:56.43; 2. Walter Sellers (A) 9:59.88; 3. Jacob Gallant (MT) 10:04.15; 4. Will Soule (MT) 10:15.56; 5. Jeremy Eldredge (WF) 10:35.49; 6. Jackson Nichols (WF) 10:36.32; 7. Will Atkins (WF) 10:36.91; 8. Jack Cumbo (REA) 10:37.69; 9. Andrew Okon (WF) 10:42.24; 10. Sam Graham (REA) 10:43.38.

GIRLS GOLF

At Pine Knolls, Par 36, Red Tees

Team scores: 1. Reagan 107; 2. Davie County 126; 3. R.J. Reynolds 135; 4. West Forsyth 138; East Forsyth 147; Glenn 188.

Individual leaders: T1. Morgan Ketchum (R) and Anna Howerton (R) 34; 3. Becca Connolly (RJR) 36; 4. Kyleigh Harnsberger (D) 37; 5. Riley Trout (R) 39; 6. Caroline Bliss (D) 43; T7 Kate Sprinkle (R), Merrick Semans (RJR), Peyton Miller (WF) 44; Mary Paige King (WF) 45.

