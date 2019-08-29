AMATEUR GOLF
Hole-in-one
Aug. 28 — RONNIE GRUBBS at Bermuda Run GC (East). HOLE: No. 3, 137 yards. CLUB: 8-iron. WITNESSES: Doug Bland, Jeff Hall, Ron Heiter.
Aug. 15 — GEORGE DUNNAGAN at Silo Run GC. HOLE: No. 17. CLUB: 7-iron. WITNESS: Ron Pinnix.
BOYS SOCCER
Oak Grove 2, North Davidson 0
Goals: Oak Grove-Noah Baab 2. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 11.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop McGuiness 5, Reynolds 4
Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Emelie Patti 8-3; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. Michelle Petrangeli 8-5; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Audrey Nelson 8-0; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Allie Hiersteiner 9-8 (7); Lia Blackard (RJR) def. Charlotte Lassiter 8-4; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Caroline Gregory 8-4.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Patti/Hiersteiner 8-6; Dasher/Lassiter (BM) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-6; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Bermudez/Lourdes Lopez 9-8 (4).
Records: Reynolds 2-1; Bishop McGuinness 1-0.
Reagan 8, Mount Airy 1
Singles: 1. Lauren Oliver (R) def. Meredith Marion 6-1, 6-2; 2. Niya Grant (R) def. Olivia Perkins 6-2, 6-2; 3. Riley Bostian (R) def. Olivia Malone 6-0, 6-3; 4. Amy Johnson (R) def. Anna Kate Tucker 6-4, 6-1; 5. Grace Beach (R) def. Kancie Tate 6-3, 6-1; 6. Julia Stern (R) def. Audrey Marion 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Oliver/Grant (R) def. M. Marion/Malone 8-1; 2. Perkins/Tucker (M) def. Ashley Belnap/Isabella Ross 8-3; 3. Ashleigh Larson/Noor Kazi (R) def. Ashtyn Meyer/Hailey Martin 8-4.
Covenant Day School 5, Greensboro Day School 4
Singles: D. Martin (CDS) def. K. Parr 3-0 Ret; T. Parr (GDS) def. L. Donovan 7-5, 5-4 Ret; M. Strauss (CDS) def. M. Korbus 2-6,6-2,11-9; V. McCue (CDS) def. G. Andersen 3-6,7-5,13-11; C. Doss (GDS) def. D. Ketner 6-1,6-2; M. Cochrane (CDS) def. C. Rainosek 6-0,6-1.
Doubles: D. Martin/M. Strauss (CDS) def. T. Parr/M. Korbus 8-6; G. Andersen/C. Doss (GDS) def. M. Cochrane/V. McCue (CDS) 8-6; H. Robinson/L. Lowe (GDS) def. E. Pikel/C. Huitt 8-4.
CROSS COUNTRY
Norman Trzaskoma Invitational
Girls
Team scores: 1. West Forsyth 36 (1:03:20); 2. Mount Tabor 41 (1:03:26); 3. Reagan 61 (1:06:05); 4. Reynolds 84 (1:08:04); 5. Bishop McGuinness 153 (1:15:01); 6. Atkins 182 (1:17:46); 7. East Forsyth 200 (1:21:32).
Leaders: 1. Frances Whitworth (MT) 11:34.69; 2. Kendall Phillips (WF) 11:58.23; 3. Gwen Parks (R) 12:09.37; 4. Bailey Reutinger(WF) 12:21.92; 5. Eliza Broce (WF) 12:25.26; 6. Sara Pace (MT) 12:31.00; 7. Caroline Echols (RJR) 12:33.12; 8. Sarah Moore (MT) 12:47.66; 9. Jessica Herzog (R) 12:59.39; 10. Hannah Riley (MT) 13:03.41.
Boys
Teams scores: 1. West Forsyth 51 (53:37); 2. Mount Tabor 57 (52:48); 3. Reagan 66 (53:46); 4. Reynolds 96 (54:57); 5. Atkins 98 (54:27); 6. Bishop McGuinness 158 (58:26); 7. Glenn 238 (1:10:32); 8. Walkertown 246 (1:10:32); 9. East Forsyth 252 (1:13:19).
Individual leaders: 1. Ben Armentrout (A) 9:56.43; 2. Walter Sellers (A) 9:59.88; 3. Jacob Gallant (MT) 10:04.15; 4. Will Soule (MT) 10:15.56; 5. Jeremy Eldredge (WF) 10:35.49; 6. Jackson Nichols (WF) 10:36.32; 7. Will Atkins (WF) 10:36.91; 8. Jack Cumbo (REA) 10:37.69; 9. Andrew Okon (WF) 10:42.24; 10. Sam Graham (REA) 10:43.38.
GIRLS GOLF
At Pine Knolls, Par 36, Red Tees
Team scores: 1. Reagan 107; 2. Davie County 126; 3. R.J. Reynolds 135; 4. West Forsyth 138; East Forsyth 147; Glenn 188.
Individual leaders: T1. Morgan Ketchum (R) and Anna Howerton (R) 34; 3. Becca Connolly (RJR) 36; 4. Kyleigh Harnsberger (D) 37; 5. Riley Trout (R) 39; 6. Caroline Bliss (D) 43; T7 Kate Sprinkle (R), Merrick Semans (RJR), Peyton Miller (WF) 44; Mary Paige King (WF) 45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.