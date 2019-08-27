Tuesday's results
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuinness 3, Atkins 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-18, 26-24
Bishop McGuinness: J. Johnson 15 kills, 18 digs, 7 aces; C Alcantara 12 kills, G. Lucindo 24 assists; A. Koliqi 12 digs
Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-0.
Davie 3, Mount Tabor 1
Scores: MT 26-24, D 25-13, D 25-21, D 25-21.
Records: Mount Tabor 0-2; Davie 3-2.
Ledford 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 14 kills, 4 blocks; Taylor Harris 10 assists; Jada Gainey 11 digs.
Records: Thomasville 2-3.
Southeast Guilford 3, Glenn 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Greensboro Day 3, Forsyth Country Day 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-17, 25-16.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 1-2, 0-1 PTAC; Greensboro Day 2-4, 1-0.
Southwest Guilford 3, East Forysth 1
Scores: SWG 25-12, EF 25-20, SWG 25-17, SWG 25-16.
Southwest Guilford: Camilla Garner 12 kills, Coree Parker 9 kills, Ashley Zalesky 9 kills, Meredith Scott 26 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Reynolds 5, Wesleyan 4
Singles: Emilie Patti (RJR) def. Alexis Cruz 11-10 (3); Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. MacKenzie Gillatt 10-7; Gracie Lefever (W) def. Audrey Nelson 10-5; Allie Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Lauren Brodeur 10-7; Isabella Heinbach (W) def. Lia Blackard 10-2; Katie Bullins (W) def. Caroline Bumgarner 10-2.
Doubles: Patti/Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Lefever/ Brodeur 9-8 (4); Bullins/Heinbach (W) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-5; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Heather Duensing/Katie Sledge 8-3.
Records: Reynolds 2-0; Wesleyan 0-2.
East Wilkes 9, Starmount 0
Note: Singles shortened to 8 game pro sets due to threat of rain
Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Caroline Wood 8-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Anna Serrano 8-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Elizabeth Solorzano 8-3; Brianna Martin d. Megan Blevins 8-0; Tristen Blevins d. Alicia Nextle 8-0; Kristie Brown d. Camryn Shore 8-1.
Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Wood/Serrano 8-1; Blevins/Brown d. Solorzano/Shore 8-0; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Blevins d. Blevins/Nextle 8-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 9, Greensboro Day 1
Goals: FCDS-Jesse Gargis 3, Caelan Smith 3, Caleb Divelbiss, Blake Parker, Nicholas Chin. Greensboro Day-Garrett Lee. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Caelan Smith 2, Nicholas Chin, Jesse Gagris 2, David Foniclus, Henderson Holder; Greensboro Day-Chris Bair. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (David Sanchez) 9; Greensboro Day (Cole Percival) 5. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 26, Greensboro Day 9.
Records: Forsyth Country Day 2-1, 1-0 PTAC.
