Tuesday's results

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness 3, Atkins 0

Scores: 25-20, 25-18, 26-24

Bishop McGuinness: J. Johnson 15 kills, 18 digs, 7 aces; C Alcantara 12 kills, G. Lucindo 24 assists; A. Koliqi 12 digs

Records: Bishop McGuinness 5-0.

Davie 3, Mount Tabor 1

Scores: MT 26-24, D 25-13, D 25-21, D 25-21.

Records: Mount Tabor 0-2; Davie 3-2.

Ledford 3, Thomasville 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.

Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 14 kills, 4 blocks; Taylor Harris 10 assists; Jada Gainey 11 digs.

Records: Thomasville 2-3.

Southeast Guilford 3, Glenn 0

Scores: 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Greensboro Day 3, Forsyth Country Day 0

Scores: 25-21, 25-17, 25-16.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 1-2, 0-1 PTAC; Greensboro Day 2-4, 1-0.

Southwest Guilford 3, East Forysth 1

Scores: SWG 25-12, EF 25-20, SWG 25-17, SWG 25-16.

Southwest Guilford: Camilla Garner 12 kills, Coree Parker 9 kills, Ashley Zalesky 9 kills, Meredith Scott 26 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Reynolds 5, Wesleyan 4

Singles: Emilie Patti (RJR) def. Alexis Cruz 11-10 (3); Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. MacKenzie Gillatt 10-7; Gracie Lefever (W) def. Audrey Nelson 10-5; Allie Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Lauren Brodeur 10-7; Isabella Heinbach (W) def. Lia Blackard 10-2; Katie Bullins (W) def. Caroline Bumgarner 10-2.

Doubles: Patti/Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Lefever/ Brodeur 9-8 (4); Bullins/Heinbach (W) def. Nelson/Blackard 8-5; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Heather Duensing/Katie Sledge 8-3.

Records: Reynolds 2-0; Wesleyan 0-2.

East Wilkes 9, Starmount 0

Note: Singles shortened to 8 game pro sets due to threat of rain

Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Caroline Wood 8-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Anna Serrano 8-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Elizabeth Solorzano 8-3; Brianna Martin d. Megan Blevins 8-0; Tristen Blevins d. Alicia Nextle 8-0; Kristie Brown d. Camryn Shore 8-1.

Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Wood/Serrano 8-1; Blevins/Brown d. Solorzano/Shore 8-0; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Blevins d. Blevins/Nextle 8-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 9, Greensboro Day 1

Goals: FCDS-Jesse Gargis 3, Caelan Smith 3, Caleb Divelbiss, Blake Parker, Nicholas Chin. Greensboro Day-Garrett Lee. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Caelan Smith 2, Nicholas Chin, Jesse Gagris 2, David Foniclus, Henderson Holder; Greensboro Day-Chris Bair. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (David Sanchez) 9; Greensboro Day (Cole Percival) 5. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 26, Greensboro Day 9.

Records: Forsyth Country Day 2-1, 1-0 PTAC.

