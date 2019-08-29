VOLLEYBALL
Reagan 3 Mount Tabor 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.
Records: Mount Tabor 0-3; Reagan 4-1.
Bishop McGuinness 3, NC Leadership Academy 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 9 kills, 2 blks; Olivia Martin 6 kills, 2 blks; Gianna Lucindo 16 asts, 6 digs; Adriana Koliqi 9 digs, 5 aces.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 6-0.
Glenn 3, North Forsyth 0
Scores: 25-3, 25-12, 25-6.
East Davidson 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 14 kills, 10 blocks; Taylor Harris 12 service points; Denasia Carpenter 11 service points.
Records: Thomasville 2-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Wilkes 9, Alleghany 0
Singles: Jordan Schubart def. Laney Miller 6-3, 6-2; Sylvia Prevette def. Lindsey Evans 6-2, 6-0; Kaleigh Couch def. Morgan Neugent 6-2, 6-4; Brianna Martin def. Rylie LaRue 6-0, 6-0; Tristen Blevins def. Alexandra Vestal 6-0, 6-1; Kristie Brown def. Karlie Keepfer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Prevette/Couch def. Miller/Evans 8-1; Blevins/Brown def. Neugent/Burgiss 8-1; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Cockerham def. LaRue/Keepfer 8-0.
Bishop McGuinness 6, Wesleyan 3
Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Katie Sledge 6-0, 6-1; Michelle Petrangeli (BM) def. Alexis Cruz 6-0, 6-3; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Gracie LeFever 6-3,6-2; Lourdes Lopez (BM) def. Lauren Bradeur 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Heinbach (W) def. Izabelle Bermudez 6-0, 5-7, (10-8); Katie Bullins (W) def. Charlotte Lassiter 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. LeFever/Bradeur 8-3; Heinbach/Bullins (W) def. Dasher/Lopez 8-4; Bermudez/Lassiter (BM) def. Sledge/Cruz 8-2.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-0.
West Forsyth 6, Mount Tabor 3
Singles: Geraldine Alex Bowen (MT) d. L. Kranis 6-2, 7-5; M. Nikas (WF) d. Meg Salt 6-3, 6-1; M. Idulsa (WF) d. Ella Rose 6-1, 6-1; L. Harding (WF) d. Madison Rabold 6-1, 6-1; E. Orgain (WF) d. Mony Madan 6-3, 6-0; Audrey Lloyd (MT) d. Cara Chilson 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Doubles: Bowen-Rose (MT) d. Kranis-Idulsa 8-6; Nikas-Harding (WF) d. Salt-Rebecca Pollard 8-4; Orgain-Lo (WF) d. Rabold-Madan 8-5.
Records: West Forsyth 3-0, Mount Tabor 0-2.
GIRLS GOLF
At Salem Glen CC, par 36
Team scores: West Forsyth 130, North Davidson 149
Individual leaders: 1. Mary Paige King (WF) 39; 2. Peyton Hiller (WF) 45; T3. Regan Mack (WF), Kylee Wenmoth (ND) 46; 5. Kelsie Connor (ND) 47.
BOYS SOCCER
West Forsyth 2, Forbush 0
Goals: John-John Dickenson 2. Assists: Daniel Bustos, Max Fuehrer. Shots: West Forsyth 20, Forbush 1. Saves: Forbush 9. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 12 Forbush 3.
Records: West Forsyth 3-1; Forbush 2-1.
