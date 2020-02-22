Boys basketball
Winston-Salem Christian 82, Bethany Christian 42
Winston-Salem Christian;30;20;25;7;--;82
Bethany Christian;11;10;16;--;5
Winston-Salem Christian (30-4): Arrington Jones 14, Wayne Isaacs 14, Tandre Reels 12, Lamont McNeil 11, Potter 8, Babali 6, Boddie 6, Nwaoshai 6, Smith-Ratcliff 3, Thomas 1, Caliott 1.
Bethany Christian: Jatavious Brim 17, Smith 8, Benny 5, Bauers 4, Lee 3, Crouch 3, Henson 2.
Winston-Salem Christian 71, Piedmont Classical 49
Winston-Salem Christian;10;18;15;28;--;71
Piedmont Classical;16;11;9;13;--;49
Winston-Salem Christian (30-5): Lamont McNeil 16, Arrington Jones 16, Aaron Potter 13, Nwaoshai 6, Reels 6, Isaacs 6, Boddie 3, Thomas 3, Thorpe 2.
Piedmont Classical: Harrison 14, Walker 9, Barnes 8, Hagg 5, Muhammad 4, Clark 4, Howell 3, Whitsett 2.
