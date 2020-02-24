WSJ HS logo

Boys basketball

State Tournament: First Round

Winston-Salem Christian 73, Triad Baptist 32

Winston-Salem Christian;19;21;20;13;--;73

Triad Baptist;2;12;11;7;--;32

Winston-Salem Christian: Wayne Isaacs 15, McNeil 9, Reels 9, Nwaoshai 9, Smith-Ratcliffe 7, Potter 6, Jones 6, Babali 5, Thomas 4, Thorpe 2, Howell 1. 

Triad Baptist: Carson Fitch 13, Hoppe 6, Bauers 4, Scavo 4, Locklear 4, Colenzo 1.

