GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 47, River Mill 22

River Mill;0;4;8;10;--;22

B McGuinness;9;12;15;11;--;47

River Mill (15-12): Loftin 2, Swapson 2, Bui 4, McKinley Lax 12, French 2.

Bishop McGuinness (22-4): Tate Chappell 15, Charley Chappell 12, Davis 6, Seach 4, Moya 3, Petrangeli 3, Kreuter 2, Deal 2. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Davidson 70, Atkins 59

Atkins;13;18;11;17;--;59

N Davidson;10;19;14;27;--;70

Atkins: Yusef Suggs 24, Jalante Edwards 10, Somasundaram 6, Matthews 5, Walker 4, Conrad 2.

North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton 29, Tedric Jenkins 14, Green 9, McNeair 7, Moore 5, Everhart 3, Bryant 3.

Forbush 74, Patton 36

Forbush;18;19;16;21;--;74

Patton;6;6;14;10;--;36

Forbush (27-2): Parkley Hennings 20, Nicole Scott 17, Alexis Ball 11, Grimes 9, Ellison 7, Bellanger 6, Irvin 3, Williams 1.

Patton (16-11): Reese Fisher 11, Duckworth 9, Hawkins 5, Nelson 4, Caraway 4, King 2.

