GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Airy 49, Bishop McGuinness 37

Mount Airy;10;11;11;17;—;49

McGuinness;12;7;10;8;—;37

Mount Airy: Addison Phipps 15, Morgan Mayfield 17, Grey Moore 8, Tessa Stovall 7, Elizabeth Heck 2.

Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 17, Mary Davis 8, Charley Chappell 4, Alaila Kreuter 2, Katie Deal 2, Michelle Petrangeli 4.

Oak Grove 44, North Forsyth 36

Oak Grove;12;13;8;11;—;44

N Forsyth;11;8;9;8;—;36

Oak Grove: Haley Long 10, Jordan Holt 13, Kidder 5, Hinkle 4, Wooten 4, Jones 2, Ruiz 6.

North Davidson: Minton 2, Michael 3, Dally 2, Brinkley 3, Emily Hege 26.

Southwest Guilford 56, Mount Tabor 44

Mt. Tabor;4;14;15;11;—;44

SW Guilford;13;11;13;19;—;56

Mt. Tabor: Ciara Wright 23, Lily Pereira 11, Brooks 3, Penn 3, Walters 3, DeNeui 1.

Southwest Guilford: Ja’lyn Slade 22, Tiir Nyok 12, Faust 9, Slade 7, McCullogh 6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ledford 61, Lexington 58

Ledford;11;17;15;18;—;61

Lexington;14;18;10;15;—;58

Ledford: Tyler Partee 15, Brenner White 18, Barker 7, Finley 7, CJ Compton 12, Xavier 2.

Lexington: Ewart 8, Holt 21, McNeir 2, Dearman 14, Williams 11.

North Davidson 60, Thomasville 48

Thomasville (16-9, 11-7 Central Carolina 2A): Tyree Barnes 20, Jordan Williams 15, Lucky 6, Knight 4, Washington 2, Carolina 1.

North Davidson (22-4, 16-2): Jamarien Dalton 19, Tedric Jenkins 17, Travarius Moore 10, Green 9, McNeair 5.

