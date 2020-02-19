GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Airy 49, Bishop McGuinness 37
Mount Airy;10;11;11;17;—;49
McGuinness;12;7;10;8;—;37
Mount Airy: Addison Phipps 15, Morgan Mayfield 17, Grey Moore 8, Tessa Stovall 7, Elizabeth Heck 2.
Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 17, Mary Davis 8, Charley Chappell 4, Alaila Kreuter 2, Katie Deal 2, Michelle Petrangeli 4.
Oak Grove 44, North Forsyth 36
Oak Grove;12;13;8;11;—;44
N Forsyth;11;8;9;8;—;36
Oak Grove: Haley Long 10, Jordan Holt 13, Kidder 5, Hinkle 4, Wooten 4, Jones 2, Ruiz 6.
North Davidson: Minton 2, Michael 3, Dally 2, Brinkley 3, Emily Hege 26.
Southwest Guilford 56, Mount Tabor 44
Mt. Tabor;4;14;15;11;—;44
SW Guilford;13;11;13;19;—;56
Mt. Tabor: Ciara Wright 23, Lily Pereira 11, Brooks 3, Penn 3, Walters 3, DeNeui 1.
Southwest Guilford: Ja’lyn Slade 22, Tiir Nyok 12, Faust 9, Slade 7, McCullogh 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ledford 61, Lexington 58
Ledford;11;17;15;18;—;61
Lexington;14;18;10;15;—;58
Ledford: Tyler Partee 15, Brenner White 18, Barker 7, Finley 7, CJ Compton 12, Xavier 2.
Lexington: Ewart 8, Holt 21, McNeir 2, Dearman 14, Williams 11.
North Davidson 60, Thomasville 48
Thomasville (16-9, 11-7 Central Carolina 2A): Tyree Barnes 20, Jordan Williams 15, Lucky 6, Knight 4, Washington 2, Carolina 1.
North Davidson (22-4, 16-2): Jamarien Dalton 19, Tedric Jenkins 17, Travarius Moore 10, Green 9, McNeair 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.