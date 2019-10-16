PrepZone WEB

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 1, Salisbury 0

Goals: Saffin Coogle (PK). Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 10.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness 3, Cornerstone 0

Scores: 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 19 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Maddy Seeber 6 kills, 3 blocks; Leila Brown 4 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Gianna Lucindo 28 assists; Adriana Koliqi 18 digs, 3 aces 2 kills.

Glenn 3, Eastern Guilford 1

Scores: G 25-21, EG 25-20, G 25-18, G 25-19.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Wilkes 6, East Surry 3

Singles: Sarah Mann (ES) def. Jordan Schubart 6-3, 6-3; Tara Martin (ES) def. Sylvia Prevette 6-1, 6-2; Kaleigh Couch (EW) def. Evelyn Ruedisueli 7-5, 6-4; Brianna Martin (EW) def. Rosie Craven 6-4, 6-2; Tristen Blevins (EW) def. Abbie Koons 6-1, 7-6; Kristie Brown (EW) def. Lili Craven 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Mann/Martin (ES) def. Schubart/Martin 8-1; Prevette/Couch (EW) def. Ruedisueli/R. Craven 8-2; Blevins/Brown (EW) def. Koons/L. Craven 8-3.

Reagan 6, Mooresville 3

Singles: Julia Abrams (M) def Lauren Oliver 6-4, 6-3; Natalie White (M) def Niya Grant 6-0, 6-0; Riley Bostian (R) def Alex Hyde 6-2, 6-3; Amy Johnson (R) def Mia Carlson 6-2, 6-1; Grace Beach (R) def Rachael Shubert 6-2, 6-2; Julia Stern (R) def Paige Fellores 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

Doubles: Abrams/White (M) def Oliver/Grant 8-2; Bostian/Johnson (R) def Hyde/Shubert 8-6; Beach/Stern (R) def Fellores / Lily Davis 9-8 (4).

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments