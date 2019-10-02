PrepZone WEB

GIRLS TENNIS

Reynolds 5, East Forsyth 2

Singles: Rebekah Gaines (EF) def. Emelie Patti 8-0; McKinley Rice (EF) def. Mercer Sullivan 8-6; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def. Ryan Mabe 8-5; Allie Hiersteiner RJR def Ellie Zaidi 8-0; Lia Blackard (RJR) def Christina Veloz 8-2; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Jane Antonas 8-2.

Doubles: Bumgarner/McKenna Trull (RJR) def. Anna Dudley/Kerri Weddle 8-1.

Records: Reynolds 12-5, 6-4 Central Piedmont 4A; East Forsyth 3-8.

West Forsyth 9, Glenn 0

Singles: Lauren Kranis def Hannah Frazier 6-0,6-0; Maria Nikas def Skylar Peddle 6-0,6-0; Marion Idulsa def Cassie Dean 6-0,6-0; Leah Harding def McKaela Schwenke 6-0,6-0; Ella Orgain def Haley Casstevens 6-0,6-0; Cara Chilson def Melissa Celedon 6-0,6-0.

Doubles: Chilson/Vivien Do def Frazier/Peddle 8-6; Lola Britton/Macy Vest def Deen/Schwenke 8-1; Abigail Nix/Savannah Gilliam def Jasmine Todd/London McCann 8-1.

Southwest Guilford 7, Mount Tabor 2

Singles: Audrey Serb (SWG) d. Meg Salt 6-0, 6-0; Christina Alentino (SWG) d. Madison Rabold 6-4, 6-0; Meghan Whalen (SWG) d. Ella Rose 6-2, 6-1; Lanie Van Dorp (SWG) d. Rebecca Pollard 6-4, 6-3; Gretchen Cross (SWG) d. Mony Madan 6-3, 6-4; Annie Vo (SWG) d. Mary Poyner York 7-5, 7-5. 

Doubles: Whalen-Cross (SWG) d. Salt-Pollard 8-6; Rose-Madan (MT) d. VanDorp-Vo 8-4; York-Chelsea Ivers (MT) d. Magi Mugi/Bea Calwitan 8-1. 

FIELD HOCKEY

West Forsyth 4, East Forsyth 1

Records: West Forsyth 13-0.

