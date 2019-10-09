PrepZone WEB

GIRLS TENNIS

Piedmont Triad 3A 

Singles semifinal: Audrey Serb (SWG) def. Alex Bowen (MT) 4-2, ret.; Brook Henley (WG) def. Lanie Van Dorp (SWG) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles semifinal: Meghan Whalen/Gretchen Cross (SWG) def. Ella Rose/Mony Madan (MT) 6-2, 6-4; Meg Salt/Rebecca Pollard (MT) def. Maggie Mugi/Bea Calwitan (SWG).

Singles final: Audrey Serb (SWG) def. Brooke Henley (WG) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles final: Meg Salt/Rebecca Pollard (MT) def. Meghan Whalen/Gretchen Cross (SWG) 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-3).

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Valley GC, par 36

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 136, Glenn 177.

Individual leaders: 1. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 42; 2. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 44; T3. Rae Klosterman (FCDS), Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 50; 5. Jeannie Reed (FCDS) 51; 6. Carlee Stuart (Glenn) 54; 7. Ava Claire Scherer (FCDS) 57; 8. Laniya Caesar (Glenn) 61; 9. Abby Brown (Glenn) 62; 10. Kelso Harvey (FCDS) 63.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Grove 3, Central Davidson 1

Goals: Oak Grove-Noah Baab, Saffin Coogle, Ethan Peterson. Assists: Oak Grove-AJ Salandy 2, Saffin Coogle. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 9.

