VOLLEYBALL

West Forsyth 3, Davie County 1

Scores: DC 25-20, WF 26-24, WF 25-18, 25-22.

Records: 21-4.

East Surry 3, Bishop McGuinness 1

Scores: ES 25-21, BM 25-11, BM 25-21, BM 34-32.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 17 kills, 7 digs; Maddy Seeber 7 kills; Olivia Martin 5 kills, 2 blks; Gianna Lucindo 27 assists; Adriana Koliqi 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 assists.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 21-5.

