BOYS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Alex Chinnasami d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0 6-1; Luca Pestana d. Ian Clark 6-0 6-0; Bobby Peters d. Reece Weaver 6-0 6-0; Chris Muller d. TJ Mendenhall 6-1 6-0; Timothy Hackman d. Jayden Weavil 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson d. Nick Heavener 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley d. Ian Clark-Reece Weaver 8-1; Grant Wilson-Connor Whalen d. Wyatt Simmons-TJ Mendenhall 8-0; Stephen Andress-John Hutchison d. Jayden Weavil-Nick Heavener 8-3.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2, South Stokes 0-3.

Reagan 9, Reynolds 0

Singles: Krishna Kriplani def Owen Clifford 6-3, 7-6 (9-7); Caleb Richmond def Evan Budd 6-1, 6-2; Langston Peoples def James Kidder 6-2, 6-1; Owen Koivisto def Anton Olshall 6-2, 6-2; Lucas Koivisto def Alex Pecoraro 6-3, 6-1; Winston Richter def McLean Turner 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Kriplani/Peoples def Clifford/Budd 8-4; Richmond/O.Koivisto def Kidder/Olshall 8-2; L.Koivisto/Richter def Pecoraro/Thomas Yates 8-2.

BOYS GOLF

At Blair Park

Team scores: Bishop McGuinness 152, High Point Central 186.

Bishop McGuinness: Sam Haggas 36, Josh Fisher 37, Daniel Jones 38, Thomas Markun 41.

At Meadowlands

Team scores: Ledford 159, Rockingham County 167, Central Davidson 167.

Individual leaders: 1. Luke Crouse (RC) 36; T2. Tyler Partee (L), Luke Nelson (L) 38; T4. Nick Hughes (L), Colby Gunter 39; T6. Garrett Bowers (CD), Kenneth Lanier (CD) 41; T8. Zack Guill (RC), Seth Houser (CD) 42; 10. Hoke Ayers (CD) 43.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Forsyth 2, Watauga 0

Goals: Megan Peters 2. Assists: Raegan Williams, Shelby Lowder. Shots: West Forsyth 11, Watauga 3. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 3, Watauga 0. Saves: West Forsyth (Corinne Byrum) 3, Watauga (Magail Turner) 3.

Records: West Forsyth 3-1-1; Watauga 1-1.

Oak Grove 9, Lexington 0

Goals: Haley Long 3, Valen Chapel 3, Skylar Coogle, Payton Gerrard, Cortney O'Dell. Assists: Skylar Coogle 2, Jaedyn Arnold. Corner kicks: Oak Grove 5, Lexington 0. Shots: Oak Grove 25, Lexington 0.

Records: Oak Grove 4-1.

BASEBALL

Central Davidson 9, High Point Central 1

HP Central;000;010;0;--;1;4;3

C Davidson;100;701;X;--;9;10;0

W: Carrick L: Philiban

Extra bases: Central Davidson-Koontz 2B; Myers 2B; Stovall 3B.

Leaders: High Point Central-Philiban 1-3, R; Pitt 1-2. Central Davidson-Myers 1-3, 2 RBI; Stewart 2-4, 2 RBI.

Forbush 7, North Iredell 3

N Iredell;000;300;0;--;3;2;2

Forbush;420;010;X;--;7;7;4

W: Adam Conrad (3-0) S: Avery Hobson (1) C: Peyton Wall

L: Joe Gither (1-1) C: Nathan Akers

Extra bases: North Iredell-Colby Umbarger 2B. Forbush-Wesley Ratledge 2B; Hagen Brannon HR.

Leaders: North Iredell-Colby Umbarger 1-3, R, RBI. Forbush-Hagen Brannon 2-3, R, 4 RBI; Parker Graham 1-2, RBI.

Records: North Iredell 1-3; Forbush (5-1).

Bishop McGuinness 13, Piedmont Classical 3

Piedmont Classical;012;00;--;3;4;5

Bishop McGuinness;282;01;--;13;12;2

W: Porter (1-0)

L: Rudisill

Extra bases: Bishop McGuinness-Simon Lewellen 2B, 3B; Joe Criscuolo 3B, Cian Hogan 3B. Piedmont Classical-Rudisill 2B.

Leaders: Lewellen 3-3, 3 R, 4 RBI, BB, SB; Ben Ritzel 3-3, R, 2 RBI; Conor Coxwell 1-2, R, 3 RBI, BB.

SOFTBALL

Ledford 11, Elkin 1

W: Ivy Ray

Leaders: Ledford-Hailey Routh 2-2, 3B, RBI: Juli Motsinger 3-4, 2 RBI; Zalma Ontiveros 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.

East Forsyth 15, Western Guilford 0

East Forsyth;195;--;15;10;0

Western Guilford;000;--;0;0;4

W: Alex Brown (2-0)

L: Scott.

Leaders: East Forsyth-Bowman 2-3; Joyce 2-3; Berrier 2-3; S Brown 2-3, HR.

BOYS LACROSSE

Reynolds 11, Mount Tabor 10

Goals: Reynolds-Fred Bland 3, Ethan Mou 4, Ian Mou 2, Edwin Welch 2. Mount Tabor-Thomas Kraft, Trevor Williams 2, Matty Gemmell 2, Daniel Brown 2, Luke Mattison 3. Assists: Reynolds-Henry Welch, Fred Bland, Henry Hubbard; Mount Tabor-Luke Mattison.

Records: Reynolds 2-2; Mount Tabor 2-2.

