BOYS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0
Singles: Alex Chinnasami d. Wyatt Simmons 6-0 6-1; Luca Pestana d. Ian Clark 6-0 6-0; Bobby Peters d. Reece Weaver 6-0 6-0; Chris Muller d. TJ Mendenhall 6-1 6-0; Timothy Hackman d. Jayden Weavil 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson d. Nick Heavener 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley d. Ian Clark-Reece Weaver 8-1; Grant Wilson-Connor Whalen d. Wyatt Simmons-TJ Mendenhall 8-0; Stephen Andress-John Hutchison d. Jayden Weavil-Nick Heavener 8-3.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 2-2, South Stokes 0-3.
Reagan 9, Reynolds 0
Singles: Krishna Kriplani def Owen Clifford 6-3, 7-6 (9-7); Caleb Richmond def Evan Budd 6-1, 6-2; Langston Peoples def James Kidder 6-2, 6-1; Owen Koivisto def Anton Olshall 6-2, 6-2; Lucas Koivisto def Alex Pecoraro 6-3, 6-1; Winston Richter def McLean Turner 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Kriplani/Peoples def Clifford/Budd 8-4; Richmond/O.Koivisto def Kidder/Olshall 8-2; L.Koivisto/Richter def Pecoraro/Thomas Yates 8-2.
BOYS GOLF
At Blair Park
Team scores: Bishop McGuinness 152, High Point Central 186.
Bishop McGuinness: Sam Haggas 36, Josh Fisher 37, Daniel Jones 38, Thomas Markun 41.
At Meadowlands
Team scores: Ledford 159, Rockingham County 167, Central Davidson 167.
Individual leaders: 1. Luke Crouse (RC) 36; T2. Tyler Partee (L), Luke Nelson (L) 38; T4. Nick Hughes (L), Colby Gunter 39; T6. Garrett Bowers (CD), Kenneth Lanier (CD) 41; T8. Zack Guill (RC), Seth Houser (CD) 42; 10. Hoke Ayers (CD) 43.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Forsyth 2, Watauga 0
Goals: Megan Peters 2. Assists: Raegan Williams, Shelby Lowder. Shots: West Forsyth 11, Watauga 3. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 3, Watauga 0. Saves: West Forsyth (Corinne Byrum) 3, Watauga (Magail Turner) 3.
Records: West Forsyth 3-1-1; Watauga 1-1.
Oak Grove 9, Lexington 0
Goals: Haley Long 3, Valen Chapel 3, Skylar Coogle, Payton Gerrard, Cortney O'Dell. Assists: Skylar Coogle 2, Jaedyn Arnold. Corner kicks: Oak Grove 5, Lexington 0. Shots: Oak Grove 25, Lexington 0.
Records: Oak Grove 4-1.
BASEBALL
Central Davidson 9, High Point Central 1
HP Central;000;010;0;--;1;4;3
C Davidson;100;701;X;--;9;10;0
W: Carrick L: Philiban
Extra bases: Central Davidson-Koontz 2B; Myers 2B; Stovall 3B.
Leaders: High Point Central-Philiban 1-3, R; Pitt 1-2. Central Davidson-Myers 1-3, 2 RBI; Stewart 2-4, 2 RBI.
Forbush 7, North Iredell 3
N Iredell;000;300;0;--;3;2;2
Forbush;420;010;X;--;7;7;4
W: Adam Conrad (3-0) S: Avery Hobson (1) C: Peyton Wall
L: Joe Gither (1-1) C: Nathan Akers
Extra bases: North Iredell-Colby Umbarger 2B. Forbush-Wesley Ratledge 2B; Hagen Brannon HR.
Leaders: North Iredell-Colby Umbarger 1-3, R, RBI. Forbush-Hagen Brannon 2-3, R, 4 RBI; Parker Graham 1-2, RBI.
Records: North Iredell 1-3; Forbush (5-1).
Bishop McGuinness 13, Piedmont Classical 3
Piedmont Classical;012;00;--;3;4;5
Bishop McGuinness;282;01;--;13;12;2
W: Porter (1-0)
L: Rudisill
Extra bases: Bishop McGuinness-Simon Lewellen 2B, 3B; Joe Criscuolo 3B, Cian Hogan 3B. Piedmont Classical-Rudisill 2B.
Leaders: Lewellen 3-3, 3 R, 4 RBI, BB, SB; Ben Ritzel 3-3, R, 2 RBI; Conor Coxwell 1-2, R, 3 RBI, BB.
SOFTBALL
Ledford 11, Elkin 1
W: Ivy Ray
Leaders: Ledford-Hailey Routh 2-2, 3B, RBI: Juli Motsinger 3-4, 2 RBI; Zalma Ontiveros 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.
East Forsyth 15, Western Guilford 0
East Forsyth;195;--;15;10;0
Western Guilford;000;--;0;0;4
W: Alex Brown (2-0)
L: Scott.
Leaders: East Forsyth-Bowman 2-3; Joyce 2-3; Berrier 2-3; S Brown 2-3, HR.
BOYS LACROSSE
Reynolds 11, Mount Tabor 10
Goals: Reynolds-Fred Bland 3, Ethan Mou 4, Ian Mou 2, Edwin Welch 2. Mount Tabor-Thomas Kraft, Trevor Williams 2, Matty Gemmell 2, Daniel Brown 2, Luke Mattison 3. Assists: Reynolds-Henry Welch, Fred Bland, Henry Hubbard; Mount Tabor-Luke Mattison.
Records: Reynolds 2-2; Mount Tabor 2-2.
