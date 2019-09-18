GIRLS GOLF
At Salem Glen Country Club, par 36
Team scores: West Forsyth 124, Reagan 140, East Forsyth 152.
Individual leaders: 1. Mary Paige King (WF) 38; 2. Trinity Muthoui (R) 3. Peyton Hiller (WF) 41; 4. Delaney Potts (R) 42; 5. Regan Mack (WF) 45; 6. Janani Bharathi (R) 48; 7. Allison Dell (R) and Kate Sprinkle (R) 49; 9; Ambur Howerton (WF) 52: 10; Caroline Shriver (R) 53.
At Oak Valley, par 36
Team scores: Davie County 126, North Davidson 147
Individual leaders: 1. Kyleigh Harnsberger (DC) 39; 2. Kelsie Connor (ND) 41; 3. Annika McDaniel (DC) 43; 4. Caroline Bliss (DC) 44; 5. Kylee Wenmoth (ND) 50.
At Oak Hollow, par 36
Team scores: Glenn 170, High Point Central 172, Southwest Guilford 177.
GIRLS TENNIS
Reynolds 8, Davie 1
Singles: Emelie Patti (RJR) def Carly Quinn 6-1,6-3; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def Aisulu Ball 6-0,6-4; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def Whitney DeLoach 7-5,6-4; Abby Fletcher (D) def Allie Hiersteiner 7-6,6-4; Lia Blackard (RJR) def Leslie Newsome 6-3,6-3; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def Megan Cash 4-6,6-4,10-7.
Doubles: Patti/Nelson (RJR) def Quinn/ Deloach 8-1; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def Ball/ Megan Cash 8-4; McKenna Trull/Blackard (RJR) def Newsome/Laura Newsome 9-7.
Records: Reynolds 7-3, 3-2 Central Piedmont 4A; Davie 3-6, 1-3.
Mount Tabor 6, Western Guilford 3
Singles: Brooke Henley (WG) d. Meg Salt 6-1, 6-1; Jordanne Arace (WG) d. Ella Rose 1-6, 6-4, 13-11; Madison Rabold (MT) d. Macy Morgan 6-1, 6-0; Mony Madan (MT) d. Kasanne Veth 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Pollard (MT) d. Rachel Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Mary Poyner York (MT) d. Adelisa Kalec 7-6(0), 6-4.
Doubles: Henley-Morgan (WG) d. Salt-Pollard 8-2; Rose-Madan (MT) d. Arace-Johnson 8-4; York-Chelsea Ivers (MT) d. Veth-Kalec 8-1.
Records: Mount Tabor 2-3, 2-1 Piedmont Triad 3A; Western Guilford 3-7, 0-3.
West Forsyth 9, East Forsyth 0
Singles: Lauren Kranis def. McKinley Rice 6-0, 6-1; Maria Nikas def. Ryan Mabe 6-0,6-1; Marion Idulsa def. Ellie Zaidi 6-1,6-1; Leah Harding def. Jan Antonas 6-0,6-1; Ella Orgain def. Christina Veloz 6-1,6-1; Vivian Do def. Makayla Kennedy 6-1,6-0.
Doubles: Orgain/Do def. Zaidi/Veloz 8-4; Cara Chilson/Lola Britton def. Antonas/Kennedy -2; Abigail Nix/Macey West def. Catherine King/Keri Weddle 8-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Oak Grove 2, West Davidson 0
Goals: Raul Santos, Safin Coogle. Saves: Oak Grove (Gabe Rodriguez) 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Grove 3, North Davidson 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.
Oak Grove: Olivia Stone 16 kills; Skylar Reich 11 kills, 10 service points; Anna Stevens 7 service points; Grace Manring 7 kills.
Records: Oak Grove 11-2, 9-1.
