BOYS SOCCER

North Forsyth 9, North Surry 0

Goals: Jason Medina Rivaldo Mendoza, Rene Castillo 2, Axel Bernal, Jose Hernandez, Axel Sandoval, Noe Sandoval 2. Assists: Jose Serna, Axel Sandoval 2, Rivaldo Mendoza, Noe Sandoval, Diego Rojo. Shots: North Forsyth 18, North Surry 0. Saves: North Forsyth 0, North Surry (Tristen Shore) 3.

Records: North Forsyth 15-5, 13-1 Western Piedmont 2A; North Surry 8-13-1, 3-11.

