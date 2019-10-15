GIRLS TENNIS
Page 6, RJ Reynolds 0
Singles: Marion Sloyan def. Emelie Patti 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abby Terrell def. Mercer Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; 3. Anna Schmedes def. Audrey Nelson 6-1, 6-0; 4. Mary Workman def. Allie Hiersteiner 6-0, 6-0; 5. Audrey Chen def. Lia Blackard 6-2, 6-3; 6. Allie Bartlett def. Caroline Bumgarner 6-3, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Grove 3, Thomasville 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 14 kills, 5 blocks; Raven Lee 10 digs, 8 service points.
Records: Thomasville 10-12, 7-10.
Fayetteville Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.
Records: Fayettevill Christian 12-14, 7-3; Forsyth Country Day 7-10, 5-5 PTAC.
West Forsyth 3, Reagan 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.
Records: Reagan 13-10, 5-4 Central Piedmont 4A; West Forsyth 19-4, 8-1.
GIRLS GOLF
PTAC Championships
At Greensboro CC, par 35
Team scores: Westchester 136; Forsyth Country Day 141; Greensboro Day 158.
Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCDS) 42; 2. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 43; T3. Ava Gutshall (FCDS), Deni Lewis (WCDS) 46; T5. Audrey Kim (GDS), Charlotte Martin (WCDS) 48; 7. Jeannie Reed (FCDS) 52, 8. Rae Klosterman (FCDS) 53; T9. Ana Calderon (FCDS), Vicki Shi (GDS) 54; T11. Courtney Kim (GDS), Addison Sage (WCDS), Maggie O’Keefe (WCDS) 56; 14. Emma Reilly (GDS) 57.
CROSS COUNTRY
PTAC Championships
BOYS
Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 17, Greensboro Day 65, Caldwell 66, High Point Christian 92.
Individual leaders: 1. Will Scott (FCDS) 16:55.57; 2. Zach Moore (FCDS) 16:56.34; 3. Will Gray (FCDS) 17:55.30; 4. Sam Scott (FCDS) 18:10.51; 5. Oliver Kreimer (GD) 18:21.93; 6. Cole Johnson (HPCA) 18:29.06; 7. James Snyder (FCDS) 18:58.98; 8. Jack Moody (GD) 19:00.89; 9. Carter Sullivan (FCDS) 19:10.35; 10. Parker Jenkins (CA) 19:14.10.
GIRLS
Team scores: Westchester 46, Forsyth Country Day 66, Caldwell 68, Greensboro Day 78, Salem Academy 132, Calvary Day 147, High Point Christian 152.
Individual leaders: 1. Abby Morris (CDS) 20:29.31; 2. Eva Henneke (SA) 21:12.74; 3. Maggie Wheatley (W) 21:15.92; 4. Olivia Furst (CA) 22:00.32; 5. Kate Dyson (W) 22:04.93; 6. Nicky Chung (FCDS) 22:07.47; 7. Ella Hedman (CA) 22:13.54; 8. Catherine Mitchell (FCDS) 22:29.22; 9. Winston Cimino (GD) 22:34.07; 10. Mae Moody (GD) 22:36.31.
