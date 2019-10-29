TRENDING NOW
-
A win for the history books. Shavon Revel catches a 26-yard touchdown pass to help Reagan defeat East Forsyth for first time in school history.
-
Ram Ramblings: WSSU legend Richard Huntley is a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame
-
App State is ranked No. 21 and undefeated. The Mountaineers travel to South Alabama this week. Here are five things to know.
-
Adam Muse has been tapped as the interim head coach of the East Forsyth basketball team. He was an assistant the past two seasons with the program.
-
My Take On Wake: 5 reasons for optimism, 5 reasons for skepticism heading into Wake Forest’s last 5 games.
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
promotion
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Contests & Events
promotion
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.