BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 2, Statesville Christian 0
Goals: Caelan Smith, Jesse Gargis. Shots: FCDS 28, SC 4. Saves: FCDS (David Sanchez 1, Carver Hiatt 1) 2; SC (Sean Martin) 10.
Records: FCDS 6-2, 2-1 PTAC.
Northwest Guilford 1, West Forsyth 0
Goals: Mason Quinlan. Assists: Harrison Neeble. Shots: WF 7, NWG 6. Saves: WF (Michael Angell) 2; NWG (Jared Petrosky) 1. Corner kicks: WF 1, NWG 4.
Records: WF 5-2-1; NWG 7-0-1.
Reynolds 3, Wesleyan 1
Goals: RJR-Jack Doherty, Aldair Anica-Hernandez, Edwin Meza. Assists: Aldair Anica-Hernandez 2, Pleh Reh.
Records: RJR 3-1-1; Wesleyan 7-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Thomasville 3, West Davidson 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-19, 25-17.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 16 kills,18 service points; Taylor Harris 22 assists; Raven Lee 13 digs, 14 service points, 5 aces.
Atkins 3, Walkertown 2
Scores: W 25-15, W 25-18, A 25-17, A 25-16, A 15-13.
Records: Atkins 2-5, 1-2 Central Piedmont 2-A; Walkertown 2-6, 0-3.
Statesville Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 2
Scores: FCDS 25-13, SC 25-21, SC 25-19, FCDS 29-27, SC 15-11.
Records: FCDS 3-5, 1-2 PTAC; SC 6-1.
Oak Grove 3, Ledford 2
Scores: LED 25-15, LED 25-14, OG 25-13, OG 25-22, OG 15-11.
Oak Grove: Skylar Reich 13 kills, 7 blocks; Jordan Swaim 10 service points; Olivia Stone 9 kills, 9 service points; Hailey Kidder 9 kills; Anna Stevens 25 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
At High Point CC, par 36
Team scores: Forsyth Country Day School 137, Westchester Country Day 138, Greensboro Day School 162.
Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCD) 40; 2. Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 42; 3. Demi Lewis (WCD) 45; T4. Sophie Scherer (FCDS), Audrey Kim (GDS) 47; 6. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 48; 7. Charlotte Martin (WCD) 53; 8. Addison Sage (WCD) 55; T9. Jeannie Reed (FCDS), Maggie O’Keefe (WCD) 56; T11. Rae Klosterman (FCDS), Emma Reilly (GDS) 57.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0
Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Jillian Padgett 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Erin Heavner 6-0, 6-1; Katie Dasher def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez def. Marissa Booth 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter def. Flor Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Padgett/Heavner 8-0; Dasher/Lopez def. Collins/Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/Lassiter def. Ariel Haynes/Arizona Padgett 8-0.
Records: BM 4-1, 4-0 Northwest 1-A.
East Wilkes 9, Wilkes Central 0
Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Kiaya Barber 6-3, 6-1; Sylvia Prevette d. Mackenzie Walker 6-0, 6-2; Kaleigh Couch d. Riley Cearley 6-1, 7-6; Brianna Martin d. Isabelle Curry 6-2, 6-0; Tristen Blevins d. Carol Vasquez 6-1, 6-1; Kristie Brown d. Caroline Langston 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Barber/Cearley 8-2; Prevette/Couch d. Walker/Curry 8-0; Blevins/Brown d. Vasquez/Langston 8-2.
Records: East Wilkes 10-0, 7-0 MVAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.