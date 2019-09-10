PrepZone WEB

BOYS SOCCER

Forsyth Country Day 2, Statesville Christian 0

Goals: Caelan Smith, Jesse Gargis. Shots: FCDS 28, SC 4. Saves: FCDS (David Sanchez 1, Carver Hiatt 1) 2; SC (Sean Martin) 10.

Records: FCDS 6-2, 2-1 PTAC.

Northwest Guilford 1, West Forsyth 0

Goals: Mason Quinlan. Assists: Harrison Neeble. Shots: WF 7, NWG 6. Saves: WF (Michael Angell) 2; NWG (Jared Petrosky) 1. Corner kicks: WF 1, NWG 4.

Records: WF 5-2-1; NWG 7-0-1.

Reynolds 3, Wesleyan 1

Goals: RJR-Jack Doherty, Aldair Anica-Hernandez, Edwin Meza. Assists: Aldair Anica-Hernandez 2, Pleh Reh.

Records: RJR 3-1-1; Wesleyan 7-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Thomasville 3, West Davidson 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-19, 25-17.

Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 16 kills,18 service points; Taylor Harris 22 assists; Raven Lee 13 digs, 14 service points, 5 aces.

Atkins 3, Walkertown 2

Scores: W 25-15, W 25-18, A 25-17, A 25-16, A 15-13.

Records: Atkins 2-5, 1-2 Central Piedmont 2-A; Walkertown 2-6, 0-3.

Statesville Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 2

Scores: FCDS 25-13, SC 25-21, SC 25-19, FCDS 29-27, SC 15-11.

Records: FCDS 3-5, 1-2 PTAC; SC 6-1.

Oak Grove 3, Ledford 2

Scores: LED 25-15, LED 25-14, OG 25-13, OG 25-22, OG 15-11.

Oak Grove: Skylar Reich 13 kills, 7 blocks; Jordan Swaim 10 service points; Olivia Stone 9 kills, 9 service points; Hailey Kidder 9 kills; Anna Stevens 25 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

At High Point CC, par 36

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day School 137, Westchester Country Day 138, Greensboro Day School 162.

Individual leaders: 1.  Madison Dial (WCD) 40; 2. Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 42; 3. Demi Lewis (WCD) 45; T4. Sophie Scherer (FCDS), Audrey Kim (GDS) 47; 6. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 48; 7. Charlotte Martin (WCD) 53; 8. Addison Sage (WCD) 55; T9. Jeannie Reed (FCDS), Maggie O’Keefe (WCD) 56; T11. Rae Klosterman (FCDS), Emma Reilly (GDS) 57.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Jillian Padgett 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Petrangeli def. Erin Heavner 6-0, 6-1; Katie Dasher def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez def. Marissa Booth 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter def. Flor Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Padgett/Heavner 8-0; Dasher/Lopez def. Collins/Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/Lassiter def. Ariel Haynes/Arizona Padgett 8-0.

Records: BM 4-1, 4-0 Northwest 1-A.

East Wilkes 9, Wilkes Central 0

Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Kiaya Barber 6-3, 6-1; Sylvia Prevette d. Mackenzie Walker 6-0, 6-2; Kaleigh Couch d. Riley Cearley 6-1, 7-6; Brianna Martin d. Isabelle Curry 6-2, 6-0; Tristen Blevins d. Carol Vasquez 6-1, 6-1; Kristie Brown d. Caroline Langston 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Barber/Cearley 8-2; Prevette/Couch d. Walker/Curry 8-0; Blevins/Brown d. Vasquez/Langston 8-2.

Records: East Wilkes 10-0, 7-0 MVAC.

