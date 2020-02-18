WSJ HS logo

Boys basketball

Winston-Salem Christian 77, Triad Baptist 34

Winston-Salem Christian: Arrington Jones 19, Aaron Potter 11, Thomas 9, Nwaoshai 9, McNeal 8, Babali 7, Isaacs 6, Reels 6, Thorpe 2.

Triad Baptist: Carson Fitch 13, Laken Locklear 12, Colenzo 5, Bauers 3, Hoppe 1.

Girls basketball

Glenn 88, Reynolds 23

Glenn;27;24;23;14;—;88

Reynolds;3;4;5;11;—;23

Glenn (22-1): Iycez Adams 18, Amanda Finch 13, Jacee Busick 13, Kaylen Lopez 10, Al. Evans 9, Gathings 8, Lamonte 6, Ai. Evans 4, Chapman-Wallace 3, Westin 2, Whitehead 2.

Reynolds (8-17): Milner 7, Rice 6, Andrews 6, Merritt 3, Williams 1.

