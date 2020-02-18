Boys basketball
Winston-Salem Christian 77, Triad Baptist 34
Winston-Salem Christian: Arrington Jones 19, Aaron Potter 11, Thomas 9, Nwaoshai 9, McNeal 8, Babali 7, Isaacs 6, Reels 6, Thorpe 2.
Triad Baptist: Carson Fitch 13, Laken Locklear 12, Colenzo 5, Bauers 3, Hoppe 1.
Girls basketball
Glenn 88, Reynolds 23
Glenn;27;24;23;14;—;88
Reynolds;3;4;5;11;—;23
Glenn (22-1): Iycez Adams 18, Amanda Finch 13, Jacee Busick 13, Kaylen Lopez 10, Al. Evans 9, Gathings 8, Lamonte 6, Ai. Evans 4, Chapman-Wallace 3, Westin 2, Whitehead 2.
Reynolds (8-17): Milner 7, Rice 6, Andrews 6, Merritt 3, Williams 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.