GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ledford 56, Lexington 33
Ledford;17;11;19;9;--;56
Lexington;7;9;9;8;--;33
Ledford (3-1, 3-0 CCC): Shelby Sprinkle 14, Sarah Ledbetter 12, Ashley Limbacher 11, Roark 9, Harrison 4, Flynt 2, Sierra Chase 2, Savannah Chase 2.
Lexington: Amarah Owens 13, Bray 5 ,Rose 5, Aquariah McIntosh 4, Almijah McIntosh 2, Peoples 2, Zavala-Giron 2.
Oak Grove 63, South Rowan 45
S. Rowan;9;11;11;14;--;45
Oak Grove;16;15;16;16;--;63
South Rowan: Mcguire 6, Littlejohn 2, Moore 1, Rymer 8, Harrington 7, M. Chabala 12, P. Chabala 2.
Oak Grove (5-1, 2-1 CCC): Jordan Holt 18, Kidder 5, Hinkle 4, Frady 4, Woodruff 7, McManus 1, Wooten 7, Zaire Jones 13 points, Ruiz 4.
Bishop McGuinness 48, Caldwell Academy 14
Caldwell Academy;2;5;3;4;--;14
B. McGuinness;15;10;16;7;--;48
Caldwell Academy: Furst 1, Ritten 8, Hedman 5.
Bishop McGuinness: Michelle Petrangeli 17, T. Chappell 8, C. Chappell 6, Deal 5, Davis 4, Kreuter 4, Williams 2, Role 2.
Mount Tabor 42, Reagan 39 (OT)
Mt.Tabor;2;12;11;9;5;--;42
Reagan;4;12;12;6;3;--;39
Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 16, Lexi Brooks 10, Pereira 7, Abhulimen 6.
Reagan: Alyse Binyard 12, Kyndall Barr 10, Arianna Gullette 10, Wilson 5.
Thomasville 55, East Davidson 53 (2OT)
Thomasville;4;13;12;15;4;7;--;55
East Davidson;8;9;9;18;4;5;--;53
Thomasville: Shakira Little 18, Mahkayla Hart 17, Jada Gainey 12, Bellamy 5, Lee 3.
East Davidson: Salem Hill 24, Cook 7, Sechrist 7, Grubb 6, Mahan 5, Baxley 2, Warrick 2.
North Davidson 56, West Davidson 40
N. Davidson;7;14;19;17;--;56
W. Davidson;7;9;10;14;--;40
North Davidson (3-0): Emily Hege 19, Courtney McMillan 12, Michael 8, Byerly 7, Brinkley 6, Minton 2, Altiers 2.
West Davidson: Bracy Brame 10, Rabon 9, Lowe 9, Sink 5, Conrad 3, York 2, Snider 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lexington 49, Ledford 47
Ledford;13;10;11;13;--;47
Lexington;9;13;14;11;--;49
Ledford: Owen Finley 10, Partee 8, Compton 9, Barker 9, Lackey 5, Bartoli 6.
Lexington: Derrick Dearmon 15, Alex Holt 14, McNeir 8, Ewart 7, Williams 2, Page 2, Reid 1.
Forbush 79, East Forsyth 56
Forbush;18;22;23;16;--;79
E Forsyth;10;15;13;18;--;56
Forbush (2-2): Caleb Boles 19, Samuel Crews 18, Cannon Doub 12, Peyton Compton 11, Gentry 8, Maham 4, Wingler 4, Graham 2, Luna 1.
East Forsyth (0-1): Junes 20, Rhodes 19, Williams 6, Rhodes 4, Pitts 3, Leggett 2, Dellarena 2.
North Davidson 58, West Davidson 48
W. Davidson;9;10;8;21;--;48
N. Davidson;17;11;14;16;--;58
West Davidson (2-4, 1-2 CCC): Jason Hamlin 16, Jamison Floyd 12, Brown 8, Tedder 6, Motley 2, Bryant 2, Gobble 2.
North Davidson (3-0, 3-0 CCC): Jamarien Dalton 26, Tedric Jenkins 14, Luper 6, Everhart 3, Shoaf 3, Green 2, Bryant 2, McNeair 2.
Calvary Day 92, Forsyth Country Day 87
Calvary;18;15;19;17;12;11;--;92
FCDS;14;17;18;20;12;6;--;87
Calvary: Zech Gibson 24, James Wilkins 21, Owen Gulledge 18, Charles McClenahan 17, Floyd 5, Maguek 4, Hooten 2, Burton 1.
Forsyth Country Day: Gray 27, Mitchell 25, Brandon 20, Carter 11, Dunn 2, Vaughn 2.
Mount Tabor 69, Reagan 34
Tabor;20;19;16;14;--;69
Reagan;4;18;2;10;--;34
Mount Tabor (5-0): Hunter 5, Jakob Moore 18, Torrence 9, Viola 3, Gunner Walters 10, Simons 5, Reeves 9, Banks 8, Campbell 2.
Reagan (3-3): Gray 6, Koivisto 8, Randolph 6, Rogers 2, Kiger 4, Coles 7, George 1.
South Rowan 70, Oak Grove 59
Oak Grove;15;20;14;10;--;59
South Rowan;16;11;18;25;--;70
SWIMMING
Salem Academy Swim Meet
Girls
Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 84, Caldwell 78, Westchester 35, Burlington Christian 17, Salem Academy 8.
200 yard medley relay: Caldwell (Elizabeth Collins, Lexi Brooks, Reece Ramseur, Caroline Tilley) 2:07.41. 200 freestyle: Lexi Brooks (C) 2:14.53. 200 IM: Lydia Tyrrell (FCDS) 2:46.48. 50 freestyle: Avery Dew (FCDS) 25.81. 100 butterfly: Reece Ramseur (C) 1:05:91. 100 freestyle: Caroline Tilley (C) 58.87. 500 freestyle: Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS) 5:41.58. 200 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Elizabeth Collins, Aslyn Strickland, Davis Bryant, Morgan Spohn) 2:04.86. 100 backstroke: Skylar Manning (W) 1:07.58. 100 breaststroke: Rachel Ritter (BC) 1:16.04. 400 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Reece Ramseur, Lexi Brooks, Morgan Spohn, Caroline Tilley) 4:09.86.
Boys
Team scores: Caldwell 173, Forsyth Country Day 119, Westchester 87, Burlington Christian 47, Salem Academy 8.
200 yard medley relay: Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, John Ramos, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks) 1:47.07. 200 freestyle: Noah Ramos (C) 2:00.20. 200 IM: Jason Brooks (C) 2:10.18. 50 freestyle: Chris Bannigan (FCDS) 24.69. 100 butterfly: Jason Brooks (C) 55.69. 100 freestyle: John Ramos (C) 51.81. 500 freestyle: Davis Mohorn (C) 6:04.99. 200 freestyle relay: FCDS (Chris Bannigan, AJ Vail, Ryan Reynolds, James Snyder) 1:46.46. 100 backstroke: Kieran Mohorn (C) 1:02.88. 100 breaststroke: John Ramos (C) 1:06.27. 400 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Parker Smith, John Ramos, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks) 3:48.30.
