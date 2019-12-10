PrepZone WEB

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ledford 56, Lexington 33

Ledford;17;11;19;9;--;56

Lexington;7;9;9;8;--;33

Ledford (3-1, 3-0 CCC): Shelby Sprinkle 14, Sarah Ledbetter 12, Ashley Limbacher 11, Roark 9, Harrison 4, Flynt 2, Sierra Chase 2, Savannah Chase 2.

Lexington: Amarah Owens 13, Bray 5 ,Rose 5, Aquariah McIntosh 4, Almijah McIntosh 2, Peoples 2, Zavala-Giron 2.

Oak Grove 63, South Rowan 45

S. Rowan;9;11;11;14;--;45

Oak Grove;16;15;16;16;--;63

South Rowan: Mcguire 6, Littlejohn 2, Moore 1, Rymer 8, Harrington 7, M. Chabala 12, P. Chabala 2.

Oak Grove (5-1, 2-1 CCC): Jordan Holt 18, Kidder 5, Hinkle 4, Frady 4, Woodruff 7, McManus 1, Wooten 7, Zaire Jones 13 points, Ruiz 4.

Bishop McGuinness 48, Caldwell Academy 14

Caldwell Academy;2;5;3;4;--;14

B. McGuinness;15;10;16;7;--;48

Caldwell Academy: Furst 1, Ritten 8, Hedman 5.

Bishop McGuinness: Michelle Petrangeli 17, T. Chappell 8, C. Chappell 6, Deal 5, Davis 4, Kreuter 4, Williams 2, Role 2.

Mount Tabor 42, Reagan 39 (OT)

Mt.Tabor;2;12;11;9;5;--;42

Reagan;4;12;12;6;3;--;39

Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 16, Lexi Brooks 10, Pereira 7, Abhulimen 6.

Reagan: Alyse Binyard 12,  Kyndall Barr 10, Arianna Gullette 10, Wilson 5.

Thomasville 55, East Davidson 53 (2OT)

Thomasville;4;13;12;15;4;7;--;55

East Davidson;8;9;9;18;4;5;--;53

Thomasville: Shakira Little 18, Mahkayla Hart 17, Jada Gainey 12, Bellamy 5, Lee 3.

East Davidson: Salem Hill 24, Cook 7, Sechrist 7, Grubb 6, Mahan 5, Baxley 2, Warrick 2.

North Davidson 56, West Davidson 40

N. Davidson;7;14;19;17;--;56

W. Davidson;7;9;10;14;--;40

North Davidson (3-0): Emily Hege 19, Courtney McMillan 12, Michael 8, Byerly 7, Brinkley 6, Minton 2, Altiers 2.

West Davidson: Bracy Brame 10, Rabon 9, Lowe 9, Sink 5, Conrad 3, York 2, Snider 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lexington 49, Ledford 47

Ledford;13;10;11;13;--;47

Lexington;9;13;14;11;--;49

Ledford: Owen Finley 10, Partee 8, Compton 9, Barker 9, Lackey 5, Bartoli 6.

Lexington: Derrick Dearmon 15, Alex Holt 14, McNeir 8, Ewart 7, Williams 2, Page 2, Reid 1.

Forbush 79, East Forsyth 56

Forbush;18;22;23;16;--;79

E Forsyth;10;15;13;18;--;56

Forbush (2-2): Caleb Boles 19, Samuel Crews 18, Cannon Doub 12, Peyton Compton 11, Gentry 8, Maham 4, Wingler 4, Graham 2, Luna 1.

East Forsyth (0-1): Junes 20, Rhodes 19, Williams 6, Rhodes 4, Pitts 3, Leggett 2, Dellarena 2.

North Davidson 58, West Davidson 48

W. Davidson;9;10;8;21;--;48

N. Davidson;17;11;14;16;--;58

West Davidson (2-4, 1-2 CCC): Jason Hamlin 16, Jamison Floyd 12, Brown 8, Tedder 6, Motley 2, Bryant 2, Gobble 2.

North Davidson (3-0, 3-0 CCC): Jamarien Dalton 26, Tedric Jenkins 14, Luper 6, Everhart 3, Shoaf 3, Green 2, Bryant 2, McNeair 2.

Calvary Day 92, Forsyth Country Day 87

Calvary;18;15;19;17;12;11;--;92

FCDS;14;17;18;20;12;6;--;87

Calvary: Zech Gibson 24, James Wilkins 21, Owen Gulledge 18, Charles McClenahan 17, Floyd 5, Maguek 4, Hooten 2, Burton 1.

Forsyth Country Day: Gray 27, Mitchell 25, Brandon 20, Carter 11, Dunn 2, Vaughn 2.

Mount Tabor 69, Reagan 34

Tabor;20;19;16;14;--;69

Reagan;4;18;2;10;--;34

Mount Tabor (5-0): Hunter 5, Jakob Moore 18, Torrence 9, Viola 3, Gunner Walters 10, Simons 5, Reeves 9, Banks 8, Campbell 2.

Reagan (3-3): Gray 6, Koivisto 8, Randolph 6, Rogers 2, Kiger 4, Coles 7, George 1.

South Rowan 70, Oak Grove 59

Oak Grove;15;20;14;10;--;59

South Rowan;16;11;18;25;--;70

SWIMMING

Salem Academy Swim Meet

Girls

Team scores: Forsyth Country Day 84, Caldwell 78, Westchester 35, Burlington Christian 17, Salem Academy 8.

200 yard medley relay: Caldwell (Elizabeth Collins, Lexi Brooks, Reece Ramseur, Caroline Tilley) 2:07.41. 200 freestyle: Lexi Brooks (C) 2:14.53. 200 IM: Lydia Tyrrell (FCDS) 2:46.48. 50 freestyle: Avery Dew (FCDS) 25.81. 100 butterfly: Reece Ramseur (C) 1:05:91. 100 freestyle: Caroline Tilley (C) 58.87. 500 freestyle: Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS) 5:41.58. 200 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Elizabeth Collins, Aslyn Strickland, Davis Bryant, Morgan Spohn) 2:04.86. 100 backstroke: Skylar Manning (W) 1:07.58. 100 breaststroke: Rachel Ritter (BC) 1:16.04. 400 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Reece Ramseur, Lexi Brooks, Morgan Spohn, Caroline Tilley) 4:09.86.

Boys

Team scores: Caldwell 173, Forsyth Country Day 119, Westchester 87, Burlington Christian 47, Salem Academy 8.

200 yard medley relay: Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, John Ramos, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks) 1:47.07. 200 freestyle: Noah Ramos (C) 2:00.20. 200 IM: Jason Brooks (C) 2:10.18. 50 freestyle: Chris Bannigan (FCDS) 24.69. 100 butterfly: Jason Brooks (C) 55.69. 100 freestyle: John Ramos (C) 51.81. 500 freestyle: Davis Mohorn (C) 6:04.99. 200 freestyle relay: FCDS (Chris Bannigan, AJ Vail, Ryan Reynolds, James Snyder) 1:46.46. 100 backstroke: Kieran Mohorn (C) 1:02.88. 100 breaststroke: John Ramos (C) 1:06.27. 400 freestyle relay: Caldwell (Parker Smith, John Ramos, Noah Ramos, Jason Brooks) 3:48.30.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments