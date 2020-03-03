GIRLS LACROSSE
Northern Guilford 17, North Davidson 15
Goals: North Davidson-Lydia Waddell 6, Audrey Stone 3, Savannah Miller 3, Emma Stone 2, Ali Chrisley 1. Saves: North Davidson (Anna Poydock) 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 77, John A. Holmes 42
McGuinness;21;23;19;14;--;77
John A. Holmes;11;14;8;9;--;42
Bishop McGuinness (24-4): Francesca Moya 6, Emily Elder 4, Charley Chappell 11, Mary Davis 3, Katelynn Williams 2, Alaila Kreuter 12, Tate Chappell 10, Katie Deal 10, Michelle Petrangeli 14, Lily Role 5.
John A. Holmes (23-7): Kaci Drew 6, Le’Asia Stanley 16, Jamillion Johnson 20.
GIRLS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 3, Calvary Day 2 (OT)
Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Skylar Lewis, Nasia Ballas 2. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Mackenzie Kaplan, Lauren Turner. Shots: Forsyth Country Day 19, Calvary Day 14. Saves: Forsyth Country Day (Bella Wiese 14, Guilia Dwarte) 14.
