VOLLEYBALL

Oak Grove 3, Lexington 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.

Records: Oak Grove 12-3, 10-1 CCC

Oak Grove: Grace Manring 7 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Stone 6 kills; Anna Stevens 10 service points; Dylan Bowman 10 service points.

Carmel Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 1

Scores: CC 25-20, CC 25-17, FCDS 26-24, CC 25-9.

Records: FCDS 5-7, 3-3 PTAC 3A.

Central Davidson 3, Thomasville 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.

Thomasville: Jada Gainey 11 service points; Denasia Carpenter 5 kills.

Records: Thomasville 7-9.

Davie 3, Glenn 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-8.

GIRLS GOLF

At Oak Valley GC, par 36

Team scores: Forsyth County Day 136, Westchester 143, Greensboro Day 153.

Individual leaders: 1. Madison Dial (WCD) 41; 2. Ava Gutshall (FCDS) 42; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCDS) 45; 4. Audrey Kim (GDS) 47; T5 Jeannie Reed (FCDS), Deni Lewis (WCD) 49; 7. Rae Klosterman (FCDS) 51; T8. Vicki Shi (GDS), Courtney Kim (GDS), Charlotte Martin (WCD) 53; 11. Addison Sage (WCD) 55; 12. Ana Calderon (FCDS) 56; T13. Sarina Horner (FCDS), Maggie O’Keefe (WCD) 57; T15. Ava Claire Scherer (FCDS), Audrey Kim (GDS) 62.

GIRLS TENNIS

Reagan 9, Mount Tabor 0

Singles: Lauren Oliver def Meg Salt 6-0, 6-0; Niya Grant def Madison Rabold 6-0, 6-1; Riley Bostian def Ella Rose 6-0, 6-0; Grace Beach def Audrey Lloyd 6-0, 6-0; Julia Stern def Mony Madan 6-2, 6-0; Noor Kazi def Rebecca Pollard 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Oliver/Grant def Salt/Pollard 8-1; Ashleigh Larson / Isabella Ross def Rose / Madan 8-4; Margaret Jewell / Ashley Belnap def Mary Poyner York/Chelsea Ivers 8-4.

Bishop McGuinnes 5, East Surry 4

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Sarah Mann 6-1, 6-2; Tara Martin (ES) def. Michelle Petrangeli 6-1, 6-1; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Evelyn Ruedisueli 6-1, 6-0; Rosie Craven (ES) def. Lourdes Lopez 6-4, 1-6, (12-10); Izabelle Bermudez (BM) def. Abbie Koons 6-3, 6-3; Charlotte Lassiter (BM) def. Lili Craven 7-5, 7-6, (7-5).

Doubles: Mann/ Martin (ES) def. Cortes/ Petrangeli 8-6; Dasher/Lopez (BM) def. Ruedisueli/R. Craven 8-5; Koons/L. Craven (ES) def. Bermudez/Lassiter 8-6.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 9-1, 7-0 Northwest 1A.

Forsyth Country Day 6, Carmel Christian 2

Singles: Passion Kadwe (CC) def. Halle Kincaid 6-1, 6-0; Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Allie Spies 6-1, 6-1; Erika Choopani (FCDS) def. Laura Beth Lynch 6-3, 6-2; Ashley Parsons (FCDS) def. Riley Highfield 6-2, 7-6 (7); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Elizabeth Poarch 6-2, 6-1; Ashley Bean (FCDS) def. Kendal Colson 6-0; 6-0.

Doubles: Kabwe/Spies (CC) def. H. Kincaid/Myers 8-5; Otaki/Julia Kincaid (FCDS) def. Poarch/Colson 8-3.

East Wilkes 9, Alleghany 0

Singles: Jordan Schubart d. Lindsey Evans 6-2, 6-0; Sylvia Prevette d. Laney Miller 6-4, 6-0; Kaleigh Couch d. Morgan Neugent 6-2, 1-6, 10-8; Brianna Martin d. Rylie LaRue 6-1, 6-0; Tristen Blevins d. Alexandra Vestal 6-0, 6-0; Kristie Brown d. Karlie Keepfer 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Schubart/Martin d. Evans/Mary Beth Burgiss 8-0; Prevette/Couch d. Neugent/LaRue 8-0; Lauren Felts/Chelsea Cockerham d. Vestal/Keepfer 8-2.

Records: East Wilkes 13-1, 10-1 MVAC.

