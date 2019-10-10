VOLLEYBALL
Thomasville 3, West Davidson 1
Scores: T 25-20, WD 25-8, T 25-19, T 25-15.
Thomasville: Taylor Harris 14 service points, 4 aces, 12 assists; Raven Lee 12 digs, 10 service points; Mahkayla Hart 15 kills, 11 service points, 4 aces; Shakira Bradley 13 digs.
Records: Thomasville 10-11.
Davie 3, Glenn 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
East Surry 3, Bishop McGuinness 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-10, 25-10.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 8 kills, 12 digs; Maddy Seeber 4 kills; Gianna Lucindo 14 assists; Olivia Martin 2 aces, 1 block.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 17-3, 6-2 Northwest 1A.
Ledford 3, Oak Grove 1
Scores: OG 25-23, L 25-21, L 25-22, L 25-16.
Oak Grove: Olivia Stone 13 kills; Grace Manring 10 kills; Hailey Kidder 7 kills; Anna Stevens 12 service points; Skylar Reich 11 service points.
Records: Oak Grove 14-6, 12-4 CCC.
BOYS SOCCER
West Forsyth 2, Reagan 1
Goals: West Forsyth-Jay Esposito, Ryan Connors; Reagan-Weston Joyner. Assists: West Forsyth-John-John Dickenson. Shots: West Forsyth 16, Reagan 5. Saves: West Forsyth (Michael Angell 2, Logan Barker 1) 3; Reagan (Logan Brence) 11. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 5, Reagan 1.
Records: West Forsyth 12-3-1, 3-1 Central Piedmont 4A; Reagan 5-10-2, 0-4.
