PrepZone WEB

VOLLEYBALL

Ledford 3, Thomasville 0

Scores: 27-25, 25-14, 25-22.

Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 7 service points, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Taylor Harris 8 service points, 2 aces; Jada Gainey 13 digs.

Mount Tabor 3, Parkland 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-10, 25-20.

Records: Mount Tabor 4-10.

Glenn 3, Reynolds 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.

Central Davidson 3, Oak Grove 1

Scores: OG 25-16, CD 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.

Oak Grove: Grace Manring 12 kills; Skylar Reich 9 kills; Olivia Stone 9 service points.

Records: Oak Grove 12-4, 10-2 CCC.

West Forsyth 3, Reagan 1

Scores: R 25-23, WF 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.

Records: West Forsyth 13-4, 3-1 Central Piedmont 4A; Reagan 10-7.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 9, South Stokes 0

Singles: Lydia Cortes  def Erin Heavener 6-1, 6-2; Michelle Petrangeli  def. Ariel Haynes 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher  def. Maggie Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def Kayla Rickmon 6-0, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez  def Marissa Booth 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Lassiter  def. Flor Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Cortes/ Petrangeli def. Heavener/ Rodriguez 8-0; Dasher/ Lopez def. Collins/ Rickmon 8-0; Bermudez/ Lassiter def. Haynes/ Booth 8-1.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 11-1, 9-0 Northwest 1A.

East Wilkes 8, Ashe County 1

Singles: Elizabeth Wallace (A) def. Jordan Schubart 6-4, 6-2; Sylvia Prevette def. Molly Rupard 6-4, 6-1; Kaleigh Couch def. Karoline Keith 6-3, 6-1; Brianna Martin def. Sarah Corley 6-1, 6-2; Tristen Blevins def. Leigh McKenzie 7-5, 6-2; Kristie Brown def. Hannah York 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Schubart/Martin def. Wallace/Corley 8-4; Prevette/Couch def. Rupard/Keith 804; Blevins/Brown def. McKenzie/York 8-4.

Reynolds 9, Glenn 0

Singles: Emelie Patti def. Hannah Frazier 6-0, 6-0; Mercer Sullivan def. Skyler Peddle 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Nelson def. Cassie Dean 6-0, 6-0; Lia Blackard def Michaela Schwenke 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Bumgarner def. Haley Casstevens 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Cameron def Mellisa Celedon 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Blackard/Amelia Thomas def. Frazier/Peddle 8-5; Bumgarner/Ellis Nicholson def. Schwenke/Dean 8-6; Cameron/McKenna Trull def. Celedon/Casstevens 8-2.

Records: Reynolds 9-5, 4-4 Central Piedmont 4A.

Wesleyan 5, Forsyth Country Day 4

Singles: MacLean Redmond (W) def. Halle Kincaid 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (2); Brynna Myers (FCDS) def. Mackenzie Gilliatt 6-3, 6-1; Gracie LeFever (W) def. Erika Choopani 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7); Lauren Brodeur (W) def. Ashley Parson 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 (7); Yu Otaki (FCDS) def. Isabella Heinbach 6-3, 7-5; Katie Bullins (W) def. Ashley Bean 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: H. Kincaid/Parsons (FCDS) def. Redmond/LeFever 9-7; Myers/Mary Brooks Hall (FCDS) def. Gilliatt/Brodeur 9-8 (4); Heinbach/Bullins (W) def. Bean/Julia Kincaid 8-4.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments