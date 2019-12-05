GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 44, Uwharrie Charter 25
Bishop McGuinness;5;9;13;17;--;44
Uwharrie Charter;5;8;7;5;--;25
Bishop McGuinness (4-0): Charley Chappell 2, Mary Davis 3, Alaila Kreuter 18, Tate Chappell 6, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Lily Role 2.
Uwharrie Charter (4-1): Madi Duvall 1, Mia Leonard 4, Bre Brooks 4, Gabi Greene 2, Natalie Beeson 3, Kristen Jensen 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Stokes 76, Alleghany 34
North Stokes;22;13;19;22;--;76
Alleghany;2;9;12;10
North Stokes: Ben Chesnet 18, Gabe Oerter 16, Christian Shemo 15, Mason Manuel 13, Sessoms 3, Sands 3, Mabe 8.
Alleghany: Blake Murphy 11, Ingram 3, Love 3, Bottomly 5, Hampton 2, Wagg 1, C. Ingram 3, Arroyo 6.
