PrepZone WEB

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 44, Uwharrie Charter 25

Bishop McGuinness;5;9;13;17;--;44

Uwharrie Charter;5;8;7;5;--;25

Bishop McGuinness (4-0): Charley Chappell 2, Mary Davis 3, Alaila Kreuter 18, Tate Chappell 6, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Lily Role 2.

Uwharrie Charter (4-1): Madi Duvall 1, Mia Leonard 4, Bre Brooks 4, Gabi Greene 2, Natalie Beeson 3, Kristen Jensen 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Stokes 76, Alleghany 34

North Stokes;22;13;19;22;--;76

Alleghany;2;9;12;10

North Stokes: Ben Chesnet 18, Gabe Oerter 16, Christian Shemo 15, Mason Manuel 13, Sessoms 3, Sands 3, Mabe 8.

Alleghany: Blake Murphy 11, Ingram 3, Love 3, Bottomly 5, Hampton 2, Wagg 1, C. Ingram 3, Arroyo 6.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments