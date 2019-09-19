VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuinness 3, W-S Prep 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.
Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 14 kills, 10 aces,18 digs; Maddy Seeber 9 kills, 1 dig; Chrisbel Alcantara 9 kills, 3 digs; Sofia Lawrence 18 assists, 5 aces.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 12-1, 2-0 Northwest 1A.
East Forsyth 3, Glenn 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.
Mount Tabor 3, Dudley 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.
Records: Mount Tabor 2-10.
Thomasville 3, Salisbury 2
Scores: S 25-22, T 25-18, S 25-16, T 25-22, T 15-7.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 24 kills, 12 service points; Jada Gainey 22 digs, 12 kills; Taylor Harris 30 assists, 10 service points; Raven Lee 19 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
West Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 0
Goals: Daniel Bustos, John-John Dickenson, Jesse Guzman. Assists: John-John Dickenson, Jesse Guzman, Ryan Connors. Shots: West Forsyth 14, Lake Norman 1. Saves: West Forsyth (Michael Angell 1, Logan Barker 1) 2, Lake Norman (Ryan Mann) 8. Corner kicks: West Forsyth 9, Lake Norman 1.
Records: West Forsyth 7-2-1, Lake Norman 3-5-2.
Reynolds 4, Northwest Guilford 3
Goals: Reynolds—Jack Doherty, Aldair Anica-Hernandez, Jack Holbrook 2; Northwest Guilford—Tom Edwards 2, Max Huber. Assists: Edwin Meza 3.
Records: Reynolds 5-2-1; Northwest Guilford 9-1-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Wilkes 9, Starmount 0
Singles: Jordan Schubart def. Caroline Wood 6-0, 6-1; Sylvia Prevette def. Anna Serrano 6-0, 6-1; Kaleigh Couch def. Elizabeth Solorzano 6-1, 6-3; Brianna Martin def. Megan Blevins 6-0, 6-0; Tristen Blevins def. Camryn Shore 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Felts def. Adan Lakey 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Schubart/Martin def. Wood/Solorzano 8-4; Prevette/Couch def. Serrano/Shore 8-2; Blevins/Felts def. Blevins/Lakey 8-2.
Reynolds 5, Wesleyan 4
Singles: Maclean Redmond (W) def. Emelie Patti 6-1,6-1; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def Mackenzie Gilliatt 6-3,6-1; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def Gracie Lefever 2-6,6-4,11-9; Lauren Brodeur (W) def Allie Hiersteiner 6-3,6-4; Lia Blackard (RJR) def Katie Bullins 5-7,6-4, 10-7; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def Heather Duensing 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Redmond/Lefever (W) def Patti/Nelson 8-1; Sullivan/Ellie Cameron (RJR) def Gilliatt/Brodeur 8-5; Bullins/Alexis Cruz W def Blackard/ Nelson 8-4.
Records: Reynolds 8-3, 3-2 Central Piedmont 4A.
GIRLS GOLF
At Salem Glen CC, par 36
Team scores: West Forsyth 132, Ledford 139, Oak Grove 150.
Individual leaders: 1. Lauren Hackler (Ledford) 38; 2. Mary Paige King (West Forsyth) 40; 3. Peyton Hiller (West Forsyth) 42; 4. Camille Lambert (Oak Grove) 47; 5. Ella Ott (Oak Grove) 48; 6. Ashley Limbacher (Ledford) 49; 7. Regan Mack (West Forsyth) 50; T8. Ambur Howerton (West Forsyth), Kristina Perdue (West Forsyth), Madi Flynt (Ledford) 52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.