GIRLS BASKETBALL

DAVIDSON COUNTY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Oak Grove 34, Thomasville 24

Oak Grove;9;13;9;3;--;34

Thomasville;1;2;13;8;--;24

Oak Grove: Hinkle 7, Woodruff 6, Wooten 2, Jones 5, Ruiz 14.

Thomasville: S. Little 11, Gainey 9, Lee 3, Hart 1.

BANK OF CAROLINA CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

Ledford 48, Lexington 36

Ledford;10;15;10;13;--;48

Lexington;6;10;10;10;--;36

Ledford (5-4, 4-2 CCC 2A): Sprinkle 6, Ledbetter 5, Roark 8, Limbacher 9, Harrison 8, Petroff 8, Chase 4.

Lexington: Owens 15, Bray 10, Peoples 5, Jackson 2, McIntosh 2, Allah 2.

JOHN WALL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Glenn 54, Millbrook 38

Glenn: Nakia Weston 10, Alivia Evans 5, Jacee Busick 11, Jaylyn Gathings 6, Tyler Lamonte 3, Iycez Adams 15, Aijah Evans 4.

Millbrook: Reychel Douglas 2, Nadiah Harris 4, Bernadette Rodts 1, Skylar Jones 3, Reivan Douglas 8, Keanna Rembert 12, Destinee Barnes 7, Aminata Cham 1.

SHEETZ HOLIDAY CLASSIC

North Davidson 67, Richmond Senior 42

N Davidson;26;13;19;9;--;67

Richmond Sr;14;13;7;8;--;42

North Davidson (9-1): Emily Hege 31, Courtney McMillan 20, Minton 6, Michael 3, Coffey 3, Altiers 2, Bean 2.

Richmond Senior: Jayla McDougold 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DAVIDSON COUNTY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Thomasville 74, Oak Grove 67

Oak Grove;13;10;22;22;--;67

Thomasville;15;17;23;19;--;74

Oak Grove (4-6, 2-4 CCC 2A): Cole Johnston 13, Kahleb Craven 11, Ethan Whitaker 23.

Thomasville: Tyree Barnes 41.

Glenn 73, Carver 58

Carver;14;14;16;14;--;58

Glenn;11;24;19;19;--;73

Carver: Thon 4, Johnson 9, Curtis Wilborn 25, Brandon Clayton 19, Stallings 2.

Glenn: Davis 3, Micah Gainey 10, Zion Dixon 10, Jeremiah Scales 13, Sterling Vaughn 15, Julius Reese 13, Harris 5, Alomar 2, Napper 2

